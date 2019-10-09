Who’s your British male rider of the year?

It’s been another impressive year for British riders, but who do you think is the stand-out male?

Geraint Thomas (Ineos)

Last year’s winner, Geraint Thomas, rode to an impressive second overall the year after his maiden victory on the biggest stage of them all, the Tour de France.

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

Simon Yates went to the Tour de France aiming to help brother Adam’s GC challenge, but ended up playing a starring role in the Pyrenees with two stage wins.

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos)

Meanwhile, the next generation continued their climb to the top as Tao Geoghegan Hart took two stages at the Tour of the Alps, sealing an Ineos top two in the general classification. A Vuelta a España top 20 overall finish in his second ever Grand Tour was in the bag as he went on the offensive for two consecutive stages late in the race, narrowly missing out on the victory on both days.

