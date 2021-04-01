CW5000 April challenges

A reason to get your first big ride of the year done (if you haven't already) and give your favourite cycling café a shout out.

Spring has well and truly sprung and for people in the UK restrictions are finally lifting. As of March 29 group rides of up to 15 people were allowed, as are training sessions with coaches, and some organised events. Please do check the restrictions where you live as there are likely to be some variations on what is allowed. There is also no ‘staying local’ advice so long rides are back on for those who weren’t doing them already and we can start making the most of our hard earned fitness. As ever, stay safe and remember social distancing rules are still in place should you stop anywhere.

>>>>Sign up to the CW5000 challenge and join a community of riders keeping each other motivated through 2021

Once you’ve completed either or both challenges send proof and details to cycling@futurnet.com so we can include them in our next update.

Take a picture of yourself at a cycling cafe

As restrictions lift cycling cafés should be re-opening for take away drinks at least. To help your favourite café get the crowds back in (all socially distanced, of course) take a picture of yourself outside and let us know about it. Where is it, why is it popular with cyclists and, of course, what’s their best cake? Even if they’re not open yet, let us know about them and we’ll give them a plug in our next update.

Complete a four hour ride

Now the days are longer – and hopefully warmer in a few weeks time – the bigger rides can start in earnest, if they’ve haven’t already. If it’s your first long ride of 2021 remember to take plenty of provisions with you and a face mask in case you need to stop for refills. For those still facing some kind of restrictions we will accept indoor rides on a virtual platform, but for everyone else we’d encourage you to get out and enjoy the spring sunshine. Or rain.

Don’t forget our April CW5000 Zwift meet up takes place on Friday 30th. We’ll post more details on the CW5000 Facebook page and include them in our April update. The ride will start at 12:30pm UK time and you’ll be able to join if you arrive late. You don’t have to do the full ride, just join in for 30 minutes if that’s all you can do. The ride leader will sustain an average of 2.5 w/kg and we’ll do our best to keep the group together.