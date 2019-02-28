Find a bike shop near you

A list of the finalists from Cycling Weekly's campaign to find Britain's Best Bike Shop

Bike shops are as much a destination as they are a shop. Somewhere to grab a coffee or a cuppa, get a bike fit, do a spinning session or meet others for a ride… All that and you still get to squeeze the tyres, flick the top tube and gaze longingly at the bike that’s just out of your price range.

Across the country, cycle shops that have been a regular fixture of their local high streets for decades are closing down in their droves. We need support our local shops and buck this trend.

In 2017 we launched the biennial campaign to find Britain’s best road bike shop and Britain’s best MTB shop. Over 21,000 readers voted and we were able to champion some of Britain’s best independent bike shops.

In 2019 we will be asking for your votes again, so watch this space.

Find a British bike shop near you

This map shows all of the cycling shops which placed in the top 5 in their respective regions in the 2017 British Best Bike Shop campaign. You can use it to find the best shops near where you live.

Find a bike shop by region

Overall

1. Edinburgh Bicycle Co-op – Edinburgh

2. Leslie Bike Shop

3. Sigma Sport

4. Pedal Heaven

5. Arragons Cycle Centre

Scotland

1. Edinburgh Bicycle Co-op – Edinburgh

2. Leslie Bike Shop

3. Pedal Power West Calder

4. Edinburgh Bicycle Co-op – Aberdeen

5. Synergy Cycles

The North East

1. Edinburgh Bicycle Co-op Newcastle

2. Peddlers Cycles

3. KB Cycles – closed

4. Cycle Art

5. NRG Cycles

North West

1. Arragons Cycle Centre

2. 4Play cycles

3. Wheelbase Cycles

4. Twelve 50 bikes

5. Merlin Cycles

Yorkshire

1. Edinburgh Bicycle Co-op Leeds

2. York Cycleworks

3. Twisted Cogs

4. Woodrup Cycles

5. Stif Cycles

East Midlands

1. Giant Store Lincoln

2. Gorilla Firm

3. Wellingborough Cycles – closed

4. Flamme Rouge Cycles

5. Twenty3c

West Midlands

1. 2 Wheels Only

2. Giant Bicycle Store Leamington Spa

3. Dave Mellor Cycles

4. Run & Ride

5. Bikewrench

Wales

1. Alf Jones

2. On it Sports

3. The Bike Shed Wales

4. Cranc Cycle Sport – closed

5. Don Skene Cycles

East of England

1. Lifecycle UK

2. JD Cycles

3. Yellow Jersey Cycles

4. Aerocycles

5. Lee Valley Cycles

London

1. Sigma Sports

2. Cadence Performance

3. Flag Bikes

4. Condor Cycles

5. SE20 Cycles

South East

1. Pedal Heaven

2. Pankhurst Cycles

3. D & D Cycles

4. Pedalworks

5. Abbotts Ann Cycles – closed



South West

1. Wolf Cycleworx – closed

2. Bike Chain Ricci

3. Green Machine Bike Shop

4. Clive Mitchell Cycles

5. Carb Cycles – closed

Northern Ireland

1. Cicli Sport

2. Velo Culture

3. Cycleology Northern Ireland

4. Velo Cafe Megasin

5. Dave Kane Cycles