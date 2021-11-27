Best Cyber Monday headphone deals: Apple AirPods, Beats and Aftershokz
Fed up of sweating through cheap headphones? Get a bargain on a quality set and train to the beat all winter
If you're anything like me, you've been through a few pairs of headphones. Cheap pairs that just don't last, less-cheap pairs that transpire not to fit - it can be annoying. Call an end to sub-optimal musical accompaniment to your indoor training sessions with a quality pair of headphones, via a Cyber Monday deal.
Cyber Monday is the final gong of the Black Friday sales, it falls on Monday November 29 in 2021. Despite a month of relentless sales, there are still some excellent Cyber Monday bike deals around.
We've rounded up a host of headphone deals, in all shapes and sizes, to help you keep training to your favourite beats (perhaps even via your new favourite Beats) all winter...
Cyber Monday and Black Friday headphone deals: Quicklinks
- Amazon Cyber Monday headphone deals: Big discounts on short lived deals
- Beats Headphones: Discounts as big as 52% at Amazon
- Aftershokz: 20% off bone conduction headphones at Amazon
- Panasonic in-ear and over-ear: 47% is the biggest saving
- Apple AirPods Pro: Save $38 at Walmart
- BOSE Sport Ear Buds: Save 29%
- Veho ZS-3 Water Resistant Sport Earphones: Save 20% at Wiggle
Cyber Monday and Black Friday headphone deals
Bose Sport Earbuds: were $179 now $149 at Amazon
SAVE $30 These wireless in ear headphones are designed specifically with sports in mind, so are weather and sweat resistant, with the electronics protectively wrapped to keep them safe. Touch technology to answer calls, play, pause music and more.
Apple AirPods Pro: Were $197 now $159 at Walmart
Save $38. Of course, designed to pair with a iPhone or iPad, these Apple AirPods are ideal for indoor training. They're resistant to sweat and water, and can be customised to fit.
Veho ZS-3 Water Resistant Sport Earphones: Were $26.52 now $21.00 at Wiggle
SAVE $5 The budget headphones cradle the ear and come with a non-slip rubber outer in order to securely hold their position. The weather and sweat protected earwear comes with a microphone and remote controls for hands free calls, music and volume selection.
Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones: Were $360.76/£269.95 now $172.40/£129
Save 52%. Really block out the rest of the world with these noise-cancelling headphones. The over-ear style is a favourite for warming up ahead of races since it sends a pretty clear 'not now' message, but this style also suits those who struggle with in-ear options. They're Bluetooth compatible and come with a built-in microphone, too, which could come in handy in your next Zwift team time trial.
AfterShokz Aeropex Bone Conduction Headphones: Were $200.39/£149.95 now $160.30/$119.95
Save 20%. This open ear design tested exceptionally well when reviewed by Cycling Weekly. The Bone Conduction method means you can still hear other sounds, so they work if you do want to use them outdoors. However, the style also makes them comfortable for indoor training. They weigh only 26g, are water and sweatproof, and have an in-built mic, too.
Panasonic True Wireless Earbuds with Dual Hybrid Noise Cancelling: Were $200.45/£149.99 now $105.58/£79
Save 47%. Lock out distractions with these noise cancelling earbuds. The rounded body can be fitted with a choice of five sizes of inserts, and IPX4 level water resistance should provide peace of mind and longevity. These pair with Alexa, too, so you can prepare your home ahead of finishing your session, if you're so inclined.
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones with Mic: Were £268.35 now £190.15
Save 29%. Well, I know these are good because my husband can never hear me when he's wearing them! Personal experience aside, these noise-canceling headphones offer excellent sound quality, have a 30 hour battery life, and come with a mic, too.
