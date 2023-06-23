Amazon Prime Day Gore bib shorts deals + other cycling clothing

Amazon Prime Day is set for July 11 and 12.

However, the online retailer has already begun to discount its range of cycling clothing, with plenty of good deals to be had.

Most people’s cycling kit begins with a pair of the best bib shorts, an essential item if you plan on riding for more than half an hour in comfort. Prime Day offers a great opportunity to expand your cycling wardrobe and stock up on bib shorts that you know will get plenty of use.

The same can be said for the best cycling jerseys. Both short and long sleeve, they deliver a fit that's optimized for a comfortable on-the-bike position as well providing handy storage for snacks, tools and inner tubes.

Other items that generally feature strongly in Amazon’s deals include shoes - again, a pair of the best cycling shoes really does improve the quality of your ride, both in comfort and performance.

Below are some of the best early deals we could find - both in the US and UK - but remember to come back as we’ll be adding more deals, with the best of those likely to come during the two-day Amazon Prime sale.

Remember, to benefit from the best deals you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime Member. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will take you through to Amazon's official two-day July sale.

Amazon Prime Day cycling clothing deals - US

Gore Wear C5 Men's Cycling Bib Shorts Was $120 now $75.00 at Amazon The C5 bib shorts are well suited to warm weather riding thanks to their full mesh bib construction and lightweight, breathable fabric. However, they cleverly incorporate a panel of windstopper material on the front of the shorts to help keep wind chill at bay on those long descents and cooler mornings. The Advanced Road pad uses medium density foam that's plenty comfortable for medium length rides. Even at full price the C5 bibs deliver plenty of value at money, but at this discount they're a genuine deal.

Gore Wear Men's C5 short sleeve jersey Was $100 now from $60 at Amazon Like the C5 bib shorts, the matching jersey is a stylish yet practical piece of kit suited to every day rides. While not quite a race fit it's designed to fit tightly for improved aerodynamics and effective moisture management. It also benefits from a full length zipper and three rear pockets and a smaller zipper pocket for keys, coins and other valuables. It's available here in a range of colors including navy, red and black - all featuring a distinctive graphic pattern on the sleeves and collar.

Gore Wear Men's C3 Trail shorts Was $100 now from $48.14 at Amazon The popularity of gravel riding has seen many road cyclists in need of a new wardrobe. Gravel clothing tends to be a little more relaxed and borrows designs from the mountain bike world, just like these trail shorts from Gore. The C3 shorts are knee length and featured two cargo style pockets on each leg, with a zipper to make sure the contents stay put. They also benefit from an elasticated waist and breathable, lightweight material.

Amazon Prime Day cycling clothing deals - UK

Giro Regime men's road shoes Was £229.62 now from £148.49 at Amazon The Regime is clean looking looking road shoe that borrows many features from Giro's top tier Imperial model. That means you get two BOA dials and a Synchwire upper. When we reviewed the shoes we found they struck a impressive balance between stiffness and comfort, making them a solid choice for fast paced riding and racing as well as longer days in the saddle. This deal applies to the Harbor Blue colourway only.

Castelli Men's Competizione Bib shorts Was £110 now from £70.87 at Amazon The Competizione are an affordable pair of bibs that benefit from plenty of tech found on Castelli's more expensive shorts - and at this discount they're even more of a steal. When we reviewed the Competizione bibs we appreciated the breathable mesh panels, the impressive stretch of the fabric and the raw cut finish of the legs. It all adds up to a comfortable pair of shorts that deliver a premium look and feel.