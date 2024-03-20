Forget Amazon's Big Spring Sale if you're after cycling clothing deals - here are seven offers we truly recommend

Spring is a great time to be a cyclist. The longer days and warmer temperatures encourage you to get out more, and the freedom of riding without a winter jacket, thick gloves and bib tights is liberating.

However, the change in season might mean you need to update your spring wardrobe. While Amazon's Big Spring Sale - or Spring Deal Days in the UK - is a good place to find reductions on cycling tech, such as smartwatches and turbo trainers, there's often better clothing deals found elsewhere.

With this in mind, we've searched a range of online retailers, both in the US and the UK, to find the best deals on clothing, footwear and accessories that will help you to get the most out of your spring riding.

Spring Clothing deals

Castelli Livelli men's jersey US: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=11465&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.competitivecyclist.com%2Fcastelli-livelli-jersey-mens" data-link-merchant="competitivecyclist.com""> was $119.99 , now $60.00 at Competitive Cyclist

UK: <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1101l3GzQ/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.merlincycles.com%2Fcastelli-livelli-short-sleeve-jersey-ss23-282976.html%3Futm_source%3DPHG%26source%3DPHG%26utm_medium%3DAffiliates%26utm_campaign%3Dgenieshopping" data-link-merchant="merlincycles.com"" data-link-merchant="competitivecyclist.com""> was £105.00 , now £52.50 at Merlin Cycles Castelli's Livelli jersey is ideal for spring training rides. It's a little more relaxed in fit than a race jersey but still has raw cut sleeves and three dropped pockets. The mesh panels aid breathability as the temperatures rise but there's still reflective piping at the back for when you need it. Currently offered in a few colors and across a range of sizes - and with 50% off retail.

Castelli Free Aero RC classic bib shorts US: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=11465&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.competitivecyclist.com%2Fcastelli-free-aero-rc-classic-bib-short-mens" data-link-merchant="competitivecyclist.com""> were $219.99, now from $120.99 at Competitive Cyclist

UK: <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1101l3GzQ/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.merlincycles.com%2Fcastelli-free-aero-rc-classic-bib-shorts-ss23-284182.html%3Futm_source%3DPHG%26source%3DPHG%26utm_medium%3DAffiliates%26utm_campaign%3Dgenieshopping" data-link-merchant="merlincycles.com"" data-link-merchant="competitivecyclist.com""> were £185.00 , now £85.00 at Merlin Cycles A spring jersey needs some shorts to match - and these deals on Castelli's Free Aero bibs looks to good to pass up. Again they have the raw cut finish for pro tour styling and comfort, with a top-of-the-line Progetto X² Air Seamless pad that can easily handle long days in the saddle. The minimal flat straps are also a good match for warmer weather. Currently with £100 in the UK and as much as 45% off in the US it's a great chance to get some top-tier bibs shorts without breaking the bank.

Specialized RBX women's jersey US: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=11465&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.competitivecyclist.com%2Fspecialized-rbx-logo-short-sleeve-jersey-womens" data-link-merchant="competitivecyclist.com""> was $80.00, now from $24.97 at Competitive Cyclist

UK: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1623320&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.specialized.com%2Fgb%2Fen%2Fwomens-rbx-sport-short-sleeve-jersey%2Fp%2F216544%3Fcolor%3D348601-216544%26searchText%3D64022-5123%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_campaign%3DPMax%2520Shopping_UK_Equipment_Helmets_ROI%26utm_id%3D17857134451%26utm_content%3D%26utm_term%3D%26gad_source%3D1%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwkuqvBhAQEiwA65XxQPsLNWsuXsO4o0pNqa5w-8wDGZXosCMidrNKGE884WBMY6d8BUkJuhoClokQAvD_BwE&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - specialized.com"" data-link-merchant="competitivecyclist.com""> was £55.00, now £24.99 at Specialized The RBX short sleeve jersey is a no-frills affair and sometimes that's just want you want. .It has a full length zipper and three rear pockets, all in a relaxed fit that's well-matched to cafe stops and casual spring rides. In the US, the jersey has 69% off and features a logo design, while in the UK it's 50% and with a solid colour. Either way it's a super low price.

Sportful Fiandre Light NoRain women's vest US: <a href="https://mikes-bikes.sjv.io/c/221109/987441/12988?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmikesbikes.com%2Fcollections%2Fvests%2Fproducts%2Fw-fiandre-light-norain-vest%3Fvariant%3D31772287762501" data-link-merchant="mikesbikes.com""> was $119.99 , now $60.77 at Mike's Bikes

UK: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=6821&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tredz.co.uk%2F.Sportful-Fiandre-Light-Norain-Womens-Cycling-Vest_238324.htm" data-link-merchant="tredz.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="mikesbikes.com""> was £110.00 , now from £29.00 at Tredz Of course spring can also mean showers. A packable vest like this offering from Sportful is a great way to add some lightweight protection against the rain and the wind. It's available in both a men's and women's cut and has as much as 74% off retail if you're after the women's vest in the UK. Price check: <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1101l3GzQ/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.merlincycles.com%2Fsportful-fiandre-light-norain-vest-205821.html%3Futm_source%3DPHG%26source%3DPHG%26utm_medium%3DAffiliates%26utm_campaign%3Dgenieshopping" data-link-merchant="merlincycles.com"" data-link-merchant="tredz.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="mikesbikes.com"">now £60.00 at Merlin Cycles

Oakley Sutro Lite Sunglasses US: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=11473&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jensonusa.com%2FOakley-Sutro-Lite-Sunglasses" data-link-merchant="jensonusa.com"">w ere $194.00 , now from $96.86 at Jenson USA

UK: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=6411&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tweekscycles.com%2Foakley-sutro-lite-prizm-sunglasses-2015451%2F" data-link-merchant="tweekscycles.com"" data-link-merchant="jensonusa.com""> were £161.00 , now from £110 at Tweeks Cycles There are cheaper glasses of course, but starting spring with a new pair of Oakleys is a great way to help you enjoy the improvement in the weather! This Sutro Lite model has been seen on the likes of Remco Evenepoel, so it's been tested at the highest level of racing. As the name suggests it's lightweight, with the semi-rimless design and large lens aiding both protection and field of view. With 32% off in the UK and as much as 50% off in the US.

Specialized Torch 1.0 road shoes US: <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1101lN5At/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.evanscycles.com%2Fbrand%2Fspecialized%2Ftorch-10-road-shoe-140698%23colcode%3D14069816" data-link-merchant="evanscycles.com""> were $119.99 , now from $59.99 at Backcountry

UK: <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1101lN5At/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.evanscycles.com%2Fbrand%2Fspecialized%2Ftorch-10-road-shoe-140698%23colcode%3D14069816" data-link-merchant="evanscycles.com"" data-link-merchant="evanscycles.com""> were £99.99 , now from £50.00 at Evans Cycles Even without this discount, the Torch 1.0 shoes are good value; in essence you get the styling, and some of the detail, of a more expensive shoe in a wallet-friendly package. That means a BOA dial for on-the-fly adjustment, a perforated upper and Body Geometry footbeds. What you don't get is a super-stiff carbon sole, which makes them better suited for both newer cyclists and longer, more casual rides. Now with 50% off retail.