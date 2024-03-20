I found some great deals on cycling tech in Amazon's Big Spring Sale - including Apple Airpods

Amazon has expanded its sale season to now include the Big Spring Sale, or Amazon Spring Deal Days if you're in the UK.

It's good news for cyclists. While Amazon's sales don't typically score so highly for good quality cycling clothing, bikes and accessories, the site does serve up some great deals on cycling tech.

We've focused our attention on cycling computers, smartwatches and smart trainers - and we've found some deals that are well worthy of your attention, including discounts on the range-topping Tacx Neo 2T turbo and, as an ideal training partner, Apple's high-performing Airpod headphones.

Amazon Big Spring Sale cycling deals: our picks

Elite Direto-XR T smart trainer US: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107654&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FELITE-Direto-XR-Out-Cassette%2Fdp%2FB092R4T8JG%2Fref%3Dpd_lpo_sccl_1%2F132-1886749-8411917%3Fpd_rd_w%3DsaKt8%26content-id%3Damzn1.sym.1ad2066f-97d2-4731-9356-36b3edf1ae04%26pf_rd_p%3D1ad2066f-97d2-4731-9356-36b3edf1ae04%26pf_rd_r%3DK2YBZW8B0EYWNCJX0ZD4%26pd_rd_wg%3DmMbRL%26pd_rd_r%3Da09ba31e-1fc5-4913-b8d2-2eba178b2dcb%26pd_rd_i%3DB092R4T8JG%26psc%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $699.99, now $492.00

UK: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107654&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FElite-Direto-XR-direct-drive-trainer%2Fdp%2FB092R4T8JG%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1%3Fdib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.S2H63KVpMfH6HkVwARYkN1ImMMzWKovOMYaExIbiX6stK1ywK0RAPMcxc0cdMFS8eddiqR0IIiP0lzju9ZokCYoDZVxZeM_FwRevGuRgQe92EFkvDlmYs9YAFN-3bTAG0mXaNQiaWvGDqFyM4Bbr4k3FXo_yNjpK9z2BOS1f0BNKElMnWSndlEmOUbfxe-_DKhT7VcnyTFzAnSnXZASKPrNnB02bSkDrdt45Upz637yNaog4l0yTvRIVQTyHaTiZKsWMa4XVP6Z80bYag0aWGiRgtqJe1P6rOLkcK9ddJ5c.ffB--IZKFDOH7HZluVO-tSEcFchtxjScDxNm6HH8k_U%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3DElite%2BDireto%26qid%3D1710864836%26sr%3D8-1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was £599.99, now £448.99 With a maximum resistance of 3,600w, the Direto is a great choice for sprinters and anyone who enjoys hard efforts on the trainer. That said the maximum gradient is 24%, so it's equipped to deal with the steepest roads on Zwift. With 30% off in the US, and 25% in the UK it's a good opportunity to grab a bargain - and you can read our full review of the <a href="https://www.cyclingweekly.com/reviews/elite-direto-xr-t-review" data-link-merchant="cyclingweekly.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Elite Direto-XR T for more information.

Garmin Forerunner 255 US: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107654&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGarmin-Forerunner%25C2%25AE-Smartwatch-Advanced-Long-Lasting%2Fdp%2FB09WTV6MMY%2Fref%3Dsr_1_11%3Fcrid%3DQZ51LYYPGFLY%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.S3CKhNALUDzWJv9_z7Yb4yAD3c0sQuyiZrFNxMzv6NTpu9RCtlOW4ZzqvsQWKV0ldTvHSwP-Yq5b7JDcjFJhlpSsjXEkAh6hA8BkX3-nHJgbX-psj1S9f0Eu3ZxXJCNYSgn-RkLSYnJMg5fYiVSNK2-PR86F9XN6gjImPRwzSsq2ksrjTz2d0t_l43i4GoACOjb52Wkq5EuYiYUV0IZ9uf7Er1xdAgAKjglgp77UPfBUKe93SuZBHd6pFcDWwMMeuHld4K4zsrw3cjVmp7ZSP0mvKN7-UXrjfujgVyvqYaM.X6H4Xk3ojG-AsG5HXRQyHzd5Ob9M-coOVtfCbDqot-c%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dgarmin%252Bsmart%252Bwatches%26qid%3D1710922049%26refinements%3Dp_123%253A222211%26rnid%3D85457740011%26s%3Dwearable-tech%26sprefix%3Dgarmin%252Bsmart%252Caps%252C364%26sr%3D1-11%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">w as $399.99 , now $299.99

UK: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107654&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FGarmin-Forerunner-Basic-Slate-Grey-blau%2Fdp%2FB0B46N7QQL%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_mod_primary_new%3Fcrid%3D3FHY2LLCF0PYC%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.L2dRd5CbDp-lZqWUUHkrw2fOHg5npBL_67x9mKzb7ADppKHjJZdwwXNyrwIbMsS_JrmCi7xZVGc28I6ccPwqFj5opYyuMUugkdacQ_dr5LOF2hik9tnSoReO31n_YsAN5gzxok-ZFMdZHjHPe4Gyt0vrohCtVhSMFQxOwsAR2JPTlnCiaDif-FX_2poj_RRxRFn6Y1t2s0kj4UjwuS66MZ86gQb7iVgneZbNvLR_Ecg.AlpYSYYxBh7-tkWiH-Y8Y0O3bPRrpOxEDCM3eMN8d68%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dgarmin%2Bforerunner%2B255%26qid%3D1710922351%26sbo%3DRZvfv%252F%252FHxDF%252BO5021pAnSA%253D%253D%26sprefix%3DGarmin%2BFor%252Caps%252C340%26sr%3D8-1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> was £299.99 , now £222.89 The Forerunner is a great choice if you're after a smartwatch that gives you all you need - without the features you don't. That means you get an accurate GPS and an effective heart monitor and all with Garmin's usually excellent functionality. You can read out review of the <a href="https://www.cyclingweekly.com/reviews/computers-gps-watches/garmin-forerunner-255-review-no-frills-smartwatch-with-premium-functionality" data-link-merchant="cyclingweekly.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Forerunner 255 for more detail. Here with 25% off.

Tacx Neo 2T smart trainer US: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107654&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FTacx-Neo-Smart-Color-Size%2Fdp%2FB07W6QTHM9%2Fref%3Dsr_1_2%3Fcrid%3D3S1FQIDJYS8UE%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ynH-vqvUsgccY29-riZlR2-jc1d8Gc3h7w5FzKO-n31s-mc5mRxZgupOhqzXecunpCmyEyBVz2lvRur9vIBSUTDhbOyp_N3HAJgVTKV2kXA7F5th5o-1W_wo4RXoElraYG85kcEneEGPZFpRjQT2S9TkXP5f6VPAeW3bfEd4O30.wYI9xAXw3oa2vnkRC6vAeKuC6tErWeZE4GwG6NU2BDI%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dtack%2Bneo%2B2t%26qid%3D1710925737%26s%3Delectronics%26sprefix%3Dtack%2Bneo%2B2t%252Celectronics%252C265%26sr%3D1-2%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> was $1,399 , now $999.99 The Neo 2T doesn't come cheap, but this saving of almost $400 does make it a little more affordable - especially when you consider you're getting what we described in our review as the 'most enjoyable trainer to use'. You can read the full review of the range-topping <a href="https://www.cyclingweekly.com/reviews/tacx-neo-2t-smart-trainer-review" data-link-merchant="cyclingweekly.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Neo 2T for lots more information and detail.

Garmin Epix 2 US: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107654&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGarmin-smartwatch-wellness-touchscreen-adventure%2Fdp%2FB09NMM46QD%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Fcrid%3D2A0VXHP168PY0%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.RkPvvWP1pZuvHQz7cmcjawvBa3E7hUtLHr5ZgsW7Rt73PnQ9gNzpXng1ZyJzuvY0dC2xI6pxYOCjFa1fOZj29JlFGjiKE_TXKPMWuP_kE5inZMRpCds2nbWXZW-9r_GwYOfphkYL-jb6w0zTA-6kYqwIJ2F6ioYE4-fATM_xFb9dS5qDdMcXafVYQf-iB4W9LmRPpOCet9sH34HebwvsDWH2M458-tRpnh8iXGSdlp6wQmENececXU9d5xzaO7KHFD9r0kt8JE3QU04_9HtiFHjyyF7d3wtVwvJT7lvrJv0.O5INK1gpdIZby3oeUVdKqzqQHlvY5JYykvKA503ZlCQ%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dgarmin%252BEpix%252B2%26qid%3D1710922816%26s%3Delectronics%26sprefix%3Dgarmin%252Bepix%252B2%252Celectronics%252C293%26sr%3D1-3%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> was $899.99 , now $599.99

UK: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107654&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FGarmin-Premium-Smartwatch-Stainless-Silicone%2Fdp%2FB09M49ZC8R%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1%3Fcrid%3D2VYKWC5LLJK07%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.F_8wc9aDS4r8JcVl_1mgwz3HuU3lU36t1JOJ6ZiADUyrSrUqlamUFktZgkcbnhGlkO3L2krdaNbQZ6HBu9cQWg6r1ytXEimp4B68IArKS8l1NroA8Ai9M_id53xTfj7TWhH9FromxntBrmEvKQ4uOkzUJWBAs9BJTHCJOZJTw0pp6vvmXQ4pZ9mDansqYOZ4CwoEFs4VYF2Bz2AWPIg8TcCQH3Bj05K7ZfAWKKDCo9Y.h23-sdxz98-9V3M5Kgn7aMkz1BqPL6L94pibuBWeMas%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dgarmin%2BEpix%2B2%26qid%3D1710922943%26sprefix%3Dgarmin%2Bepix%252Caps%252C961%26sr%3D8-1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">now £453.00 Unlike the Forerunner above, the Epix is a little more 'bells and whistles' and is suited to those who like to get off the beaten track thanks to its rugged case and slew of TOPO maps. With as much as 33% off, it's a great deal.

Apple Airpods second generation US: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107654&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-AirPods-Charging-Latest-Model%2Fdp%2FB07PXGQC1Q%2Fref%3Dsr_1_2_sspa%3Fcrid%3D3UXI5PZALVSA8%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.sh4D6bHR43vMzdVXdMH64yuzZKl6rSLcCn-Sa601pkzqDNKZtQXfQgRhnqlKCMR4vR0PPeckldBs1fxexE8YUAykmitRgl91ZFdCND6YxVLS3dgt8xaz8fP3gijbaDM0Ox5zedhB7hUHi6cKdS4WuB4Eo85Os9on2iAF7rXeEEYEGFq_zakjZvkCDRgzNU7EQWx3bYu1bvC5d_sf-GRAnea1LvIaJIn-DbgCRBWJ7lEmL3s8RB-p_HjM0wGVapik5tJFIgzhzeU7Ol4PSnfGCahpA1ya4SjeEm-ASHziA44.XacqKdoA_dA7wSSN174mcPYN7CpemUosnnxkb1uQwe4%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dapple%2Bairpods%26qid%3D1710923534%26s%3Delectronics%26sprefix%3DApple%2Bair%252Celectronics%252C310%26sr%3D1-2-spons%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY%26psc%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> were $129.00 , now $99.00

UK: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107654&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FApple-Airpods-Charging-latest-Model%2Fdp%2FB07PZR3PVB%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1%3Fcrid%3D22ZL8HBK3W4F9%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.Nwuahpq81ow-cX4LAeYfpgGvYBd8AkGgTislcR841jvMKswV3pJ3uvAFfmtw_1Ea3vvc5EIMXlk6vxh4Sg8gX9BgZLI7SfV1cr7SUtZxiLz3COlEPfUEsZkapCuRO9H05zQWihQCu8EwEXFFs2ZFt8dpmASCWyYSd9NeOrAKu13Wl-yYHv7HFEtxFsblQWWYVzF4CcFwEZqW6D_fMTLx5ILRfL3lqzLtm8aUxn2oOHA.owUY78jmCaiEOnRtBdyEc5-OEKNwOkeEL7zl0jupmvA%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dapple%2Bairpods%2B2nd%2Bgeneration%26qid%3D1710923913%26sprefix%3Dapple%2Bairpods%252Caps%252C467%26sr%3D8-1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> were £129.99 , now £99.99 Typically Apple products don't get heavily discounted, so 23% off one of the <a href="https://www.cyclingweekly.com/group-tests/best-headphones-for-cycling-with-sound" data-link-merchant="cyclingweekly.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best pairs of headphones for indoor cycling represents a good deal. If you want some more detail you can can also read why our colleagues at <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/apple-airpods-2019" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="cyclingweekly.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">What Hi-Fi? also rated them so highly.