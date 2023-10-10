My very practical list of the best Amazon Prime Day deals
This time I'm sticking with the needs not wants and I'm finding really impressive savings
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Quick Prime Day Picks
USA Deals
Nutrition and supplements: 30% off Clif Bloks and clif bars
Consumables: $15 disc brake pads we really rate
Bike lights: Nearly 40% off Bryton rear light and radar
First aid kits: Up to 50% savings on travel first aid kits
UK Deals
Nutrition and supplements: 42% off Grenade bars
Big discounts on coffee
Consumables: 40% off bike wash kits
Bike lights: up to 43% off Cateye bike light sets
First aid kits: up to 57% off 90 piece kits
It’s only a bargain if you need it, and it’s only a bargain if it really is the cheapest deal. Amazon Prime Day is tempting with its big money saving offers, but as a serial price checker, I’ve been scouring the internet to make sure I do get the best price for my tenuous bike related ‘needs’.
Consumables are always my go to items for sale events, on the basis that as a family of cyclists we’re always running low on things like bike wash, and even supplements and nutrition, which are currently crippling my wallet.
My other must have already is a new first aid kit. Arguably it should probably be first on the list of needs, well, before coffee at least!
Amazon Prime Day Nutrition:
The two main things we’re always getting through in our house is coffee, protein and creatine. When I was riding for hours, energy drinks were another constant, so always worth looking for the deals on all these products.
I’ve never thought to check amazon before, but it really is worth heading over to its whole collection as, depending on your protein or coffee preferences, there is a lot of choice.
The stand out deals are on energy bars in the US and coffee in the UK where the price has just sky rocketed for both posh (fresh) and instant.
US Deals
Clif Bloks Energy Chews Varity pack:
was $32.73 now $22.91
They are a bit of a love or hate item, but I personally find these jelly cubes really easy to digest on longer rides, and have to stop myself from just having one as a little treat when I don't consume a whole pack in one go. The variety pack is an ideal way to become over faced with the same flavour every ride.
This is the cheapest price they've been on Amazon for a couple of years, so worth the investment.
Clif bar energy bars:
was $29.10 now $20.37 at Amazon
These are a great store cupboard staple in our house. Perfect size for riding or a nine year old's lunch box. I always keep an emergency Clif Bar in my bag or back pocket to deal with 'hangry' moments and they really do take the edge of hunger.
Another variety pack, which we find selecting using a 'lucky dip' approach adds to the excitement of choosing what flavour to eat.
Not the cheapest price, but a 30% is the best we've seen in a while on Amazon.
UK Deals
Grenade High Protein bars:
was £30.99
These are great alternatives to snacking on chocolate bars and just getting the protein in. We’re always trying to find the best and cheapest way for upping our intake, especially when we’re out the house so much, so chucking one of these in the lunch bag is much easier. I’ve had a look around and other than the ones with the really short shelf life at the official Grenade website, these are the cheapest. There’s loads of flavours on offer, and they really are a bargain if you’ve ever tried to buy one on its own and seen the £3 price ticket!
Kenco Millicano Original Instant Coffee:
Was £41.34 now £19.89 at Amazon
Yeah yeah, it’s instant, haters gonna hate. However, this stuff even gives a nice creamy surface to fool others into it being fresh coffee. This currently has a street value of between £6 and £7 per 100g, which I know personally as I thought it was insane when I saw it in the Co-op last night. This Amazon Prime day deal works out at £3.32 per 100g which is much more palatable.
Lavazza, Qualità Oro, Ground Coffee:
Was £28.50 now £19.95 at Amazon
You can’t really go wrong with the Italian brand Lavazza range of coffee and these seem like a great deal worth bagging. Working out at just £1.33 per 100g for ground coffee. There’s 1.5kg of the stuff in total in this order, which should keep you awake for the rest of the year (or month at least!)
Amazon Prime Day Consumables
Similar to the way the humans consume protein and coffee in house, bikes have a habit of eating products such as brake pads, tyres and tubes and, especially this time of year bike cleaner.
US Deals
Aztec Organic disc Brake Pads: from $15.62 at Amazon
Not a big brand, or even on sale for that matter, but when we rated these budget pads so much when we tested a set that we included them on our best brake pads for road and gravel bikes guide.
They won't match finned options for total stopping power, so I wouldn't opt for adding them to your best race rig, but as suggested on the buying guide, on a winter bike they'd be ideal.
UK Deals
Peaty's Bicycle Cleaning Kit:
Was £29.99 now £17.97 at Amazon
All you need for cleaning your bike and keeping it running well. The brainchild of Mountain bike world champion Steve Peat, so he knows a thing or two about cleaning very mucky bikes. This bundle is a decent 40 percent off RRP and having looked around I can’t see it cheaper anywhere else, with the nearest price still £3 more at Tweeks Cycles.
Amazon Prime Day Bike Lights
Now that my daughter is old enough to come out night riding, it means that we also need another set of lights in the house. We illuminate our bikes like Christmas trees, so in my opinion you can never have too many sets of the best bike lights kicking around.
US Deals
Bryton Gardia R300L Rear Light & Radar:
was $129.95 now $79.95
Our reviewer gave this Bryton Gardia R300L Rear Light & Radar 4.5 stars out of 5 when he tested it, finding it very close in performance to the Garmin Varia but a much more competitive price. It's currently showing an even better price with its 38% discount, which although doesn't seem to be badged as a 'Amazon Prime Day' deal, is the best price I can find so well worth hopping on this deal if you were in the market for one.
UK Deals
CatEye AMPP 400 Light Set:
Was £49.99 now £28.49 at Amazon
I really rate CatEye lights, especially the rear. The AMPP 400 on this isn’t super bright, but great for seeing enough on the road in more illuminated areas, and perfect for any tamer trails at night. The rear can be oriented portrait or landscape and, as the Viz 150 naming convention suggests, can be seen throughout 180 degrees, so side as well as rear visibility.
Amazon Prime Day First Aid Kits
I’ve no idea when I last invested in a full first aid kit, and I’m pretty sure the ones I have are so out of date that they would be better on display in a museum than a carried round in the ride rucksack or boot of the car.
US deals
Small travel first aid kit:
was $10.99 now $5.59 at Amazon
There are so many first aid kits with great discounts its hard to know what to pick. This mini-kit stood out as small enough for a back pocket or bike packing kit, but with 87 pieces should have enough contents to get you out of a fix until you can seek proper medical attention.
UK deals
90 Piece Premium first aid kit:
was £20.50 now £8.77 at Amazon
It’s unbranded, unsexy and probably should be the only real thing on my 'need' list. I’m not even going to bother looking for a better deal than this as it has 57% off and is less than £9, so I’m just shoving it in the basket.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Hannah is Cycling Weekly’s longest-serving tech writer, having started with the magazine back in 2011. She has covered all things technical for both print and digital over multiple seasons representing CW at spring Classics, and Grand Tours and all races in between.
Hannah was a successful road and track racer herself, competing in UCI races all over Europe as well as in China, Pakistan and New Zealand.
For fun, she's ridden LEJOG unaided, a lap of Majorca in a day, won a 24-hour mountain bike race and tackled famous mountain passes in the French Alps, Pyrenees, Dolomites and Himalayas.
She lives just outside the Peak District National Park near Manchester UK with her partner, daughter and a small but beautifully formed bike collection.
-
-
American stars shine abroad while domestic races dwindle — What does the future hold for US cycling?
It was an incredible year for American riders on the WorldTour yet road racing in North America is on the decline.
By Tyler Boucher Published
-
How to maximise the mental health benefits of cycling
This World Mental Health Day, try going for a bike ride
By Adam Becket Published
-
Forget Amazon, I've found 5 Prime Day deals on fully-built bikes that are much, much better
Cannondale, Giant, Specialized, Ridley: there are some big reductions right now and - at the time of writing - good availability across all sizes
By Joe Baker Last updated
-
Best bib shorts, jerseys and cycling kit deals Amazon Prime Day 2022
Grab some amazing bargains on Gore Wear kit: we've picked out the best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals
By Stefan Abram Last updated