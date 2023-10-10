My very practical list of the best Amazon Prime Day deals

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s only a bargain if you need it, and it’s only a bargain if it really is the cheapest deal. Amazon Prime Day is tempting with its big money saving offers, but as a serial price checker, I’ve been scouring the internet to make sure I do get the best price for my tenuous bike related ‘needs’.

Consumables are always my go to items for sale events, on the basis that as a family of cyclists we’re always running low on things like bike wash, and even supplements and nutrition, which are currently crippling my wallet.

My other must have already is a new first aid kit. Arguably it should probably be first on the list of needs, well, before coffee at least!

Amazon Prime Day Nutrition:

The two main things we’re always getting through in our house is coffee, protein and creatine. When I was riding for hours, energy drinks were another constant, so always worth looking for the deals on all these products.

I’ve never thought to check amazon before, but it really is worth heading over to its whole collection as, depending on your protein or coffee preferences, there is a lot of choice.

The stand out deals are on energy bars in the US and coffee in the UK where the price has just sky rocketed for both posh (fresh) and instant.

US Deals

Clif Bloks Energy Chews Varity pack: was $32.73 now $22.91 They are a bit of a love or hate item, but I personally find these jelly cubes really easy to digest on longer rides, and have to stop myself from just having one as a little treat when I don't consume a whole pack in one go. The variety pack is an ideal way to become over faced with the same flavour every ride. This is the cheapest price they've been on Amazon for a couple of years, so worth the investment.

Clif bar energy bars: was $29.10 now $20.37 at Amazon These are a great store cupboard staple in our house. Perfect size for riding or a nine year old's lunch box. I always keep an emergency Clif Bar in my bag or back pocket to deal with 'hangry' moments and they really do take the edge of hunger. Another variety pack, which we find selecting using a 'lucky dip' approach adds to the excitement of choosing what flavour to eat. Not the cheapest price, but a 30% is the best we've seen in a while on Amazon.

UK Deals

Grenade High Protein bars: was £30.99 now £17.90 at Amazon These are great alternatives to snacking on chocolate bars and just getting the protein in. We’re always trying to find the best and cheapest way for upping our intake, especially when we’re out the house so much, so chucking one of these in the lunch bag is much easier. I’ve had a look around and other than the ones with the really short shelf life at the official Grenade website, these are the cheapest. There’s loads of flavours on offer, and they really are a bargain if you’ve ever tried to buy one on its own and seen the £3 price ticket!

Kenco Millicano Original Instant Coffee: Was £41.34 now £19.89 at Amazon Yeah yeah, it’s instant, haters gonna hate. However, this stuff even gives a nice creamy surface to fool others into it being fresh coffee. This currently has a street value of between £6 and £7 per 100g, which I know personally as I thought it was insane when I saw it in the Co-op last night. This Amazon Prime day deal works out at £3.32 per 100g which is much more palatable.

Lavazza, Qualità Oro, Ground Coffee: Was £28.50 now £19.95 at Amazon You can’t really go wrong with the Italian brand Lavazza range of coffee and these seem like a great deal worth bagging. Working out at just £1.33 per 100g for ground coffee. There’s 1.5kg of the stuff in total in this order, which should keep you awake for the rest of the year (or month at least!)

Amazon Prime Day Consumables

Similar to the way the humans consume protein and coffee in house, bikes have a habit of eating products such as brake pads, tyres and tubes and, especially this time of year bike cleaner.

US Deals

Aztec Organic disc Brake Pads: from $15.62 at Amazon Not a big brand, or even on sale for that matter, but when we rated these budget pads so much when we tested a set that we included them on our best brake pads for road and gravel bikes guide. They won't match finned options for total stopping power, so I wouldn't opt for adding them to your best race rig, but as suggested on the buying guide, on a winter bike they'd be ideal.

UK Deals

Peaty's Bicycle Cleaning Kit: Was £29.99 now £17.97 at Amazon All you need for cleaning your bike and keeping it running well. The brainchild of Mountain bike world champion Steve Peat, so he knows a thing or two about cleaning very mucky bikes. This bundle is a decent 40 percent off RRP and having looked around I can’t see it cheaper anywhere else, with the nearest price still £3 more at Tweeks Cycles.

Amazon Prime Day Bike Lights

Now that my daughter is old enough to come out night riding, it means that we also need another set of lights in the house. We illuminate our bikes like Christmas trees, so in my opinion you can never have too many sets of the best bike lights kicking around.

US Deals

Bryton Gardia R300L Rear Light & Radar: was $129.95 now $79.95 Our reviewer gave this Bryton Gardia R300L Rear Light & Radar 4.5 stars out of 5 when he tested it, finding it very close in performance to the Garmin Varia but a much more competitive price. It's currently showing an even better price with its 38% discount, which although doesn't seem to be badged as a 'Amazon Prime Day' deal, is the best price I can find so well worth hopping on this deal if you were in the market for one.

UK Deals

CatEye AMPP 400 Light Set: Was £49.99 now £28.49 at Amazon I really rate CatEye lights, especially the rear. The AMPP 400 on this isn’t super bright, but great for seeing enough on the road in more illuminated areas, and perfect for any tamer trails at night. The rear can be oriented portrait or landscape and, as the Viz 150 naming convention suggests, can be seen throughout 180 degrees, so side as well as rear visibility.

Amazon Prime Day First Aid Kits

I’ve no idea when I last invested in a full first aid kit, and I’m pretty sure the ones I have are so out of date that they would be better on display in a museum than a carried round in the ride rucksack or boot of the car.

US deals

Small travel first aid kit: was $10.99 now $5.59 at Amazon There are so many first aid kits with great discounts its hard to know what to pick. This mini-kit stood out as small enough for a back pocket or bike packing kit, but with 87 pieces should have enough contents to get you out of a fix until you can seek proper medical attention.

UK deals