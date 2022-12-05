Christmas Sales headphone deals 2022: Apple, Bose, Beats all with big savings

With plenty of Christmas Sales deals hitting the virtual shelves, now is the perfect time to pick up a pair of headphones or earbuds as a gift for the music loving cyclist in your life. Equally, if you're looking to upgrade your indoor training set-up then now is the time to act.

If you want to read about the options in a bit more details before you make any buying decisions, head over to our page on the best headphones for cycling where we've been testing various types to help you decide not only which brand and model offer the best value for money versus performance, but also whether n-ear, on-ear or bone conducting is the best for you.

As ever we've split the page up into USA and UK deals, with quick links for both territories at the top so that you can simply browse the retailers rather than landing straight on a particular model.

But we have picked out what we think are particularly good individual deals underneath the quick links.

We're also continuing to update our Christmas Sales hub, as we keep an eye on the best cycling related bargains from a host of online retailers in the run up to Christmas.

Equally, if you're after a bike-themed Christmas gifts and need a little inspiration, you can check out our Christmas gift guide just over here.

Christmas Sales Deals USA

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): was $249.00 , now $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) You don't often find the latest Apple products on sale, so this deal on the 2nd generation AirPods is worth checking - you get 20% off. When we reviewed the AirPods we found the high price was fair given their spec and functionality. They pair seamlessly with your other Apple products and you can even connect to Siri to read your messages while you work out!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $169.99 now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Active noise cancelling buds that pack a 12mm speaker with enhanced bass and air vents that are designed to create spacious audio. They also feature always-on voice assistance so you can send messages hands free. The wireless charging case is included. Five colours including this 'mystic bronze'. And this is a super discount.

(opens in new tab) Jaybird Vista 2 headphones: was $149.99 , now $116.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Jaybird's Vista 2 headphones are designed specifically sports. We've yet to test them but they are known for being comfortable, they are crucially water and sweat proof and feature Jaybird's SurroundSense technology that can switch from active noise cancellation to active amplification of ambient noise.

(opens in new tab) Haylou PurFree headphones: was $119.99 , now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) We rate the Haylou PurFree as the best value bone conducting headphones out there. During our testing they were comfortable to wear, quick charging and had no sound bleed - and at just 28g they're really lightweight too.

(opens in new tab) JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth earbuds: was $24.88 , now $20.00 at Jlab (opens in new tab) Incredible bargain if you're after some buds on a budget. The JLabs are more basic than some but have a long 32 hours total playtime, connect with your device to take calls and activate voice assistant and have three different EQ settings including a bass boost designed for workouts.

Christmas Deals UK

(opens in new tab) Shokz OpenRun wireless headphones: was £129.95 , now £89.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) We reviewed the OpenRun headphones (opens in new tab)and found them to be among the most comfortable we'd tried. Lightweight, they stayed put during training sessions. They're also a good fit for those cycling outdoors, thanks to both the 'stay put' design and the lack of noise cancellation, which helps you to hear traffic and retain better spacial awareness. This deal is the best we've found to date, and brings the OpenRun phones under £100.

(opens in new tab) Jaybird Vista 2 headphones: was £189.99, now £150.05 at Amazon (opens in new tab) We've yet to put the Vista 2 headphones through their paces but the brand and model is highly regarded thanks in no small part to the comfortable and secure fit they offer. Other features include water and sweatproofing, SurroundSense technology that offers both active noise cancellation and active amplification of ambient noise depending on usage and a wireless range of up to 10m. At 50% off the list price, this is an excellent deal.

(opens in new tab) Bose Sport earbuds: was £179.95 now £129.95 at Argos (opens in new tab) Designed to supply the lifelike Bose sounds and to be comfortable in the ear (they come with three different sized tips) they're also water resistant and IPX4 splashproof. The come with the charging case and a five-hour battery life.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): was £249.00 , now £229.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The latest Apple products aren't often discounted, so as of writing the best deal we could find on 2nd generation AirPods Pro was a saving of £20. However, when we tested the AirPods we were left suitably impressed. They were easy to use and sync with other Apple products, offered a custom fit via a choice of silicone tips and delivered great sound, all operated through the ear touch controls.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was £179 now £56.69 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Galaxy Buds feature are noise cancelling and feature 12mm speakers with enhanced bass plus air vents that are designed to create spacious audio. Voice assistance so you can send messages hands free. The wireless charging case is included. Three colours options for the UK - black, white and bronze. Mega deal here with 67% off.