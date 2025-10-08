You better believe it: Apple AirPods 4 are under $100, their lowest price ever - so, hurry!

If you've been after a pair of genuine AirPods but winced at the idea of shelling out for the price, then this is your moment.

I've been doing some serious price tracking research and believe that this is the cheapest ever price for the Apple AirPods 4, even cheaper than last year's Black Friday deal.

There's also a stunning offer on the Pro version, which matches the last record low Prime Day Deals price, so if you were on the fence, now is the time to jump.

Save 31% Apple Airpod 4: was $129 now $89 at Amazon The Apple AirPods 4 share many of the same features as the ANC version, and while they lack features like noise cancellation, they offer a longer battery life and are now significantly cheaper during the Prime Big Deal Days.

Save 34% Apple AirPod 4 ANC: was $179 now $119 at Amazon There is also a $60 saving to be had on the Apple AirPod 4 ANC (active noise cancellation) headphones over this Prime Big Deal Days period. They are $30 more than the standard version, but you gain the wireless charging feature and active noise cancelling.

Having tested nearly every pair of headphones in our buyer's guide for the best headphones for cycling, I've long praised how good my Apple AirPods Pro are.

In fact, I'm wearing them right now to block out the noise of a shared office while I focus on finding you the best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals.

I always check the offers on AirPods during sale periods, as I've told everyone I know to buy a pair, and these prices are impressively low.

As a big fan of listening to music while riding, I tend to switch between these and bone-conducting headphones, depending on the location.

Apple is by far the best for total immersion and sound quality. The AirPods 4 are a fantastic pair of headphones, including many top-tier technologies that Apple headphones are known for, such as the impressive immersive spatial audio feature.

The more expensive AirPods 4 ANC offer active noise cancellation and transparency mode. I find this feature especially useful when outdoors and needing to stay aware of my surroundings.

Both water-, sweat-, and dust-resistant so that you can listen comfortably in various conditions.

They're even compatible with non-Apple devices, such as Android or Garmin, using the Bluetooth option, so you're not limited to just an iPhone to gain all of the benefits.