Rapha deals: jackets, gilets, jerseys, base layers… and the best of the archive

One of the most distinctive brands in cycling both on the club run and in the WorldTour, it’s fair to say Rapha is synonymous with style. Combining classic designs with modern fabrics was something the British brand invented pretty much singlehandedly back in 2004.

Rapha also has a reputation for not being the cheapest kit around – in cycling apparel, as with most things, you get what you pay for – but if you have a good look around the archive section of its website you might just uncover some excellent deals.

We’ve done just that, picking out below some of the reductions that we think are really good deals. The Rapha Men’s Classic Winter Jacket is less than half price, for example. It’s perfect for early spring when it can still be chilly.

The Rapha Zip Up Track Top is really cool too, a casual garment that works on the bike or off. It’s almost half price.

Rapha Men’s Classic Winter Jacket £260/$355 £143/$95

This is one of the best deals in Rapha’s archive, and there’s only XS left for the snakiest of racers as we write. Rapha’s most versatile foul weather jacket is made from Polartec Power Shield Pro for ultimate wind and waterproofing are combined with a high level of breathability. If it’s your size, it’s new jacket day! View Deal Rapha Brevet Women’s Base Layer £60/$80 £30/$40

Rapha’s first base layer to feature a permanent antibacterial coating, the Brevet is made from a silver-coated ion yarn. It’s designed for long-distance riding and Rapha says prototypes were worn every day for two weeks at an ultra-endurance race through Europe (!). View Deal Rapha Men’s Pro Team Long Sleeve Aero Jersey £150/$205 £90/$143

With its dual-fabric construction, the LS Aero Jersey is designed to lower drag. Rapha wind tunnel-tested a combination of smooth and textured fabrics to this end, adding a soft, brushed back to the smooth leading-edge panels for extra insulation in cool weather. View Deal Rapha Women’s Pro Team Aero Jersey £145/$195 £87 $117

Rapha says this is the fastest jersey it makes. The Pro Team Aero is based on the skinsuit raced to world championship gold by the Canyon//SRAM team. There are three textured materials designed to move the air efficiently over the rider’s body and the sleeves are cut long to maximise the fast fabric. View Deal Rapha Logo T-Shirt $55 $27.50

One for US customers only, this slim-fitting jersey-cotton T-shirt has a slim fit and a longer back panel so it’s suitable for riding in as well as hanging out. Featuring the classic Rapha logo, lots of sizes still available as we write. View Deal Rapha Men’s Classic Gilet £100/$135 £80/$108

Super lightweight and packable, the Classic Gilet is perfect for early morning starts, long descents or changeable weather. It has reflectives for low light and a small zipped pocket for house keys. The fit is close for minimal wind flap. Small sizes only, so be quick! View Deal Rapha Women’s Pro Team Flyweight jersey £130/$180 £78/$108

It’s time to start getting ready for the season – hasn’t it been a long time coming? The Flyweight is designed for the ultimate in temperature regulation with a racing pedigree, having been tested on Grand Tours and ultra-endurance races. View Deal Rapha Logo Zip Up Track Top £60/$80 £36/$48

Rapha calls this a ‘reimagining of the quintessential warm-up top.’ Imagine Jacques Anquetil lounging on the grass in track centre, smoking a cigarette to clear his lungs, and you get the idea. Made from a heavyweight loopback cotton with ribbed side panels and a relaxed fit. View Deal