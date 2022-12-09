Christmas kids' bikes deals: Early Rider, Specialized, Cannondale and more
From balance bikes and BMXs to the more grown-up machines, we've found the best savings from around the web
Kids' bikes can get expensive, as every parent discovers sooner or later, and there's no such thing as n+1 with kids. Who wants them to grow out of two or more bikes when it's hard enough to keep up with the progression from balance bike to 12in, 16in, 20in, 24in...
So that's why Cyber Monday, love it or hate it, gives you the chance to tee up your child's next bike and save some money. Don't wait until the seatpost is past its minimum insert and the saddle-to-bar drop makes them look like a mini-Filippo Ganna - do it now!
We've searched the online bike stores and identified what look to us like the best deals in town. If you want to browse the Cyber Monday kids' bikes deals more generally, just click the quick links below and they'll take you straight to the kids' bikes on each of the retailers' websites.
Underneath the quick links you'll find some of the deals we think are worthy of spotlight status - big discounts on quality bikes or sometimes just big discounts if you're looking for a simple bargain.
If you need some kids' bike buying advice, check out our page with tips for choosing a children's bike (opens in new tab).
And for other bike deals for grown-ups - let's not get too selfless as parents - be sure to check out our main Cyber Monday page (opens in new tab), which has an ever-lengthening list of desirable cycling items at some incredible prices.
Quick links to kids' bikes Cyber Monday deals USA
- REI: Big deals on big brands including Cannondale and Diamondback (opens in new tab)
- Competitive Cyclist: Specialized, GT, Cleary all on sale (opens in new tab)
- Jenson USA: Norco, Rocky Mountain and more with money off (opens in new tab)
- Wiggle: Cube, Nukeproof, Fuji... plenty to see here (opens in new tab)
- Mike's Bikes: from balance bikes to 12, 16, 20, and 24in wheel bikes on sale (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: Huffy and a lot more discounted machines to choose from (opens in new tab)
- Amazon: Huge range and bikes and some huge deals too (opens in new tab)
Quick links to kids' bikes Cyber Monday deals UK
- Wiggle: Up to 50% off brands including Vitus, Commencal, Kona (opens in new tab)
- Chain Reaction: Big savings on Cube, Nukeproof, Fuji (opens in new tab)
- Evans Cycles: MuddyFox, Pinnacle, Hoy all discounted (opens in new tab)
- Leisure Lakes Bikes: Specialized, Cannondale, Orbea on sale (opens in new tab)
- Amazon: Raleigh, Huffy, Schwinn and some very low prices (opens in new tab)
- Tredz: Discounts on Early Rider, Norco, Forme and more (opens in new tab)
- Decathlon: Super deals on B'Twin kids' bikes (opens in new tab)
- Cyclestore: Specialized, Cannondale, GT with big chunks off their RRPa (opens in new tab)
Cyber Monday kids' bikes deals USA
Norco Storm 4.3 24in:
was $609 now $304.94 at Jenson USA (opens in new tab)
This was discounted to $399 over Black Friday and now there's nearly an extra $100 dollars off! Now is the time to scoop up a 50% discount on this singletrack and fireroad-ready shredder from Norco.
Cannondale Quick 20:
was $435 now $347.93 at REI (opens in new tab)
Made from Cannondale's SmartForm C3 alloy, the Quick 20 is not not only fast, as the name suggests, but rugged too. With seven gears and a twist shifter, 1.5in tyres on its 20in wheels and grips, brake levers, saddle and cranks designed specifically for little cyclists, it's a smart choice, especially with this discount. It's the same discount as we saw over Black Friday, so we don't expect any further drops.
Stolen Agent 12in BMX:
was $390 now $220 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)
This mini-freestyle BMX will ensure young riders hit the trail or the skatepark in style. Rolling on 12in wheels and with a super-tough Hi-Ten frame, it is virtually kid proof and is designed for rough handling. With 43% off it might just be recession proof too...
Cleary Hedgehog 16:
was $390 now $234 at Mike's Bikes (opens in new tab)
It comes in Desert Green as well as Punk Rock Pink but it's selling out fast at this price so you'll need to be quick if you're not 'punk' enough... Apart from that, the Hedgehog is perfect as a first proper bike: with 16in wheels it's good for up to age five, is made from quality steel so will serve more than just one young owner. This is the same discount as over Black Friday, so do take advantage before they go back up.
Cannondale Trail 12: was
$260 now $207.93 at REI (opens in new tab)
It's never too soon to start riding a crazily painted Cannondale, right? But the rest of the Trail 12 is eminently sensible: rear coaster brake, singlespeed, kid-sized grips, saddle and cranks and optional training wheels. At 20% off it might be sensible to snap one up.
Cyber Monday kids' bikes deals UK
Vitus 24+ Kids' Bike:
was £409.99 now £299.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)
A super stable, lightweight and manoeuvrable bike for exploring the woods and trails with confidence. Made from 6061 alloy with a seven-speed Shimano drivetrain, it's a well specced machine at an incredible price with this discount. (And it has very cool tanwall tyres.) Sadly, the price has gone up £30 since Black Friday, so if you're interested, grab it before it goes up any further!
Cannondale Cujo 24+:
was £500 now £399 at Cyclestore (opens in new tab)
With 24in wheels and suitable for age 10+, the Cujo is made from Cannondale's SmartForm C3 alloy, has an eight-speed drivetrain, Tektro mechanical disc brakes and rolls on chunky 2.6in Kenda tyres. It's tough, fun and hard to resist at this discount.
Specialized Jett 20:
was £389 now £309 at Leisure Lakes (opens in new tab)
A cost effective way to get your kid on the Big S, the Jett 20 is 100% on the money in terms of its practical, lightweight rim brake spec - and with 20% off... well, you do the math.
Cube Acid 200 Disc 20w 2022:
was £509.00 now £469.00 at Tredz (opens in new tab)
The Cube Acid 200 Disc 20w is aimed at ages 7-10 with its 20in wheels - and is waiting for said kids to aim it at the toughest terrain they can find. It has a super-wide 13-34 seven-speed cassette, hydraulic disc brakes and a Cube Aluminium bar and stem. Probably better than what Mum and Dad are riding - and £40 off.
BMC Twostroke AL 20in:
was £739 now £589 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)
For 5 to 8-year-olds who want to rule the roost, this high-end aluminium BMC with 20in wheels has a 1x8 SRAM drivetrain, 2.4in Kenda tyres and hydraulic disc brakes. Normally you might baulk at spending over £700 on the kids, but with 20% off... it's worth it to see them riding the most awesome bike in town.
Hoy Bonaly 16in:
was £350 now £279 at Evans Cycles (opens in new tab)
Track superstar Chris Hoy's brand has designed the Bonaly to be light, fast and fun. Everything is scaled down for smaller riders including brake levers, cranks and even the amount of padding in the saddle. A great way to get your little 'un off to a great start in cycling.
Specialized Riprock 12:
was £314 now £249 at Cyclestore (opens in new tab)
With its tough but lightweight aluminium frame and 2.3in tyres on 12in wheels, this bike can take everything your emerging world champion can dish out, It has a rear coaster brake which makes it perfect for spectacular skids, too. And there's a hefty discount on it as well.
Vitus Smoothy balance bike:
was £89.99 now £59.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)
This has to the be the world's coolest balance bike - it's made from magnesium! The slot that looks like a wind tunnel-derived airflow feature is in fact a carry handle. Your three-year old sadly won't be able to compete in UCI races, however, because it weighs just 3.2kg.
Simon Smythe is Cycling Weekly's senior tech writer and has been in various roles at CW since 2003. His first job was as a sub editor following an MA in online journalism. In his cycling career Simon has mostly focused on time trialling with a national medal, a few open wins and his club's 30-mile record in his palmares. These days he spends most of his time testing road bikes, or on a tandem doing the school run with his younger son.
