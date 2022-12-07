Best cheap deals on power meters in the Christmas Sales 2022

With Christmas just around the corner, there are plenty of discounts to be had on a variety of power meters, making them an ideal gift for any training-focused cyclist or as a upgrade to your kit.

If you're after the fitness gains that structured training can provide or simply trying to get the most out of your Zwift experience, now is a good time to snap up a deal.

If you're after more information, check out our full guide to the best power meters (opens in new tab) on the market and all our reviews.

We're also continuing to update our Christmas Sales hub, as we keep an eye on the best cycling related bargains from a host of online retailers in the run up to Christmas.

Equally, if you're after a bike-themed Christmas gifts and need a little inspiration, you can check out our Christmas gift guide just over here.

Where to buy power meters USA

There are many, many options for power meters. The cheapest tend to be ones that simply replace the non-driveside arm of your current crankset. Alternatively, you can have the whole crankset replaced and benefit from the increased accuracy of having your left and right legs measured independently.

Power meter pedals are generally more expensive than power meter cranks but on the other hand, they do provide you the option of easily swapping your power meter between bikes.

Like with cranks, you can save a bit of money by buying a set of pedals where only the left side reads power. All the brands listed here provide the option to upgrade the right side pedal to a power meter version, should you want dual reading down the line

Dual-sided power meter pedals

Single-sided power meter pedals

(opens in new tab) Garmin Rally RS100 Dual Sided SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals: $649.99 $549.99 at ProBikeKit (opens in new tab) Just the same as the dual-sided option in offering a great option for getting power meter readings while keeping your Shimano road cleats – but with only the left pedal providing the power readings.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Rally RK100 Dual Sided Keo Power Meter Pedals: $649.99 $549.99 at ProBikeKit (opens in new tab) Likewise, the single-sided Keo style cleat version provides a cheaper entry into riding with power. As with all the Rally pedals, the bodies are interchangeable so, should you wish, you can always upgrade the pedals to suit a different style of cleat.

Power meter cranksets

(opens in new tab) FSA Alloy PowerBox Power Meter Crankset: $735.00 $529.20 at Backcountry Save $205.8 (opens in new tab) If you're after dual sided readings on just one bike, a power meter crankset can be the most cost effective option – especially if you're thinking of changing your crank length or chainring sizes at the same time. Just bear in mind that the PowerBox's spindle is 30mm, so if you're currently running Shimano cranks you'll need to factor in the cost of a new bottom bracket. Also, so access the dual sided functionality, you'll need to pay FSA a surcharge, otherwise it'll just give single sided readings.

(opens in new tab) 4iiii Precision Pro Dual Sided Power Meter $791.99 starting at $412.99 at ProBikeKit Save $311.00 (opens in new tab) If you're after dual-sided readings and for cheaper than a set of power meter pedals, then you've hit the right deal. With a 24mm spindle, it'll be a straight swap for most Shimano road cranksets. You could also take the opportunity to experiment with different gearing sizes and crank arm lengths.

Single-sided power cranks

(opens in new tab) 4iiii Precision 105 R7000 Powermeter: $389.90 starting at $312.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab) One of the cheapest and simplest ways of adding power readings to your bikes. The cost is so low compared to a set of power meter pedals, you could buy two of these cranks and save on continually swapping pedals – as well as a bit of money.

Where to buy power meters UK

Cheapest power cranks to get started with power

(opens in new tab) 4IIII PRECISION 2.0 3D power meter crank 105 R7000: £249.00 £209.00 at ProBikeKit (opens in new tab) Durable, lightweight, ANT+ and Bluetooth compatible and super-easy to install. At this price, the Shimano 105 compatible cranks are your perfect entry to power-based training.

Dual-sided power meter pedals

(opens in new tab) Garmin Rally XC200 Dual Sided SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals: £999.99 £799.99 at Wiggle Save £200 (opens in new tab) Should you wish to combine power meter readings in an easy to clip in and out of SPD format, Garmin has that covered with its latest Rally pedals as well.

Single-sided power meter pedals

(opens in new tab) Garmin Rally RK100 Dual Sided Keo Power Meter Pedals: £579.99 £353.99 at ProBikeKit (opens in new tab) Or if you are happy with the standard Look Style cleat, you can go for the RK100 version, and still leave open the possibility of upgrading to dual sided power and different pedal bodies down the line

(opens in new tab) Garmin Rally XC100 Dual Sided SPD-SL Power Meter Pedals: £599.99 £499.99 at Wiggle Save £100 (opens in new tab) Garmin Rally XC100 Pedal Power Meter pedals offer single-sided pedalling data. Making data-driven training a bit more affordable, they're compatible with Shimano's SPD cleats.

Power meter cranksets

(opens in new tab) 4iiii Precision Pro Dual Sided Power Meter: £579.00 from £379.49 at ProBikeKit (opens in new tab) If you want a relatively inexpensive way of getting dual sided readings onto your bike, this is a great option even at full price. With a 24mm spindle, it'll be a straight swap for most Shimano road cranksets – so no messing around with bottom bracket replacements. Also, no surcharges to worry about, this gives full dual readings from the off.

Single-sided power cranks