Best Black Friday Wiggle and Chain Reaction deals: Check out these discounts that could help step up your riding

Black Friday is just a few weeks away and cyclists can always pick up some great deals to support their riding from Wiggle and Chain Reaction.

While you wait, we already have picked out some of the best deals currently online:

Our pick of the best UK Wiggle and Chain Reaction Black Friday deals

Image Castelli Free Aero Race 4 Cycling Bib Shorts: £160.00 £95.00 - £105.60 Save £54.40 Castelli kit is always a popular and stylish choice for riders, and these Aero Race bib shorts are no exception. Offering aerodynamic improvements when compared to rival bib shorts, these also offer you a sleek and comfortable fit suited to any length of time in the saddle. An ideal set of race shorts for the warmer months. With more than £50 off, this is a big discount for high quality shorts. View Deal

Image Shimano Tiagra 4700 Groupset (10 Speed): £529.99 £349.99 Save £180 This big reduction is on a solid 10-speed groupset for Shimano. While Tiagra may not be as flashy as its race-orientated Ultegra and Dura-Ace sister groupsets, Tiagra prioritises value and reliabiity, making it a solid choice for your build, whatever its focus. Groupsets are always a big expense, so saving £180 on this deal is a big saving. View Deal

Image Giro Cinder Road Helmet (MIPS): £139.99 £97.99 Save £42 Sleek, stylish and safe. Giro helmets always deliver on the lightweight lids. The Cinder is inspired by the classic look of the premium Synthe helmet, featuring a dial to secure the fit and comfortable padding for those long days on the bike. Almost a third off this helmet, bringing it under £100 is a great deal. View Deal

Image Movi V-17 Portable Bike Pressure Washer: £149.99 £104.99 Save £45 The winter months are here and the lanes will start getting pretty muddy from now one, so it's essential you keep your bike clean to keep it running smoothly. The portable Mobi washer could be the perfect way of keeping your equipment sparkling, particularly if you ride away from home. This is also the perfect bit of kit for cyclocross racers wanting to wash down their machine before loading up the car. Saving £45 on this washer is not small discount. View Deal

Image Oakley Radar EV Path Matte Black Prizm Road Sunglasses: £167.00 £119.99 Save £48 While it may not seem the ideal time to be buying sunglasses as we head into winter, the ultra-sleek Radar shades from Oakley work well both in bright light and in shadows. The contoured lens design prevents contact with the face, while the style is a more subtle look than the likes of the Sutro or Jawbreaker glasses. While Oakley glasses are often on sale, this £48 saving is a big chink off. View Deal

Image Muc-Off Bike Care Essentials Kit: £27.99 £20.49 Save £7.50 The winter months are here and caring for your bike is going to be more important than ever. This selection from top-tier cleaning experts Muc-Off includes almost everything you need to keep your machine crisp and clean. The kit comes with bike cleaner, bike spray, a sponge a wheel brush and a storage back, making it a great starter set for your cleaning products. While the total saving on this kit is not huge, it's still a worthwhile discount. View Deal

Our pick of the best US Wiggle and Chain Reaction Black Friday deals

Image HIGH5 Wiggle Mixed Gel Pack: $15.40 $9.24 Save $6.16 Staying fuelled is essential to a strong cycling performance, so this HIGH5 set of gels could be an important part of your riding kit. With a mix of caffeinated and non-caffeinated gels, there are also plenty of flavours on offer in this selection. Only a discount of $6, but still a strong percentage saving on the original cost. View Deal

Image Science in Sport GO + Caffeine Gels (30 x 60ml): $71.80 $53.90 Save $17.90 Choice of energy gels is often down to personal preference, so those who prefer SiS products can benefit from this Wiggle deal on caffeine gels. This bumper pack is ideal for anyone wanting to stock up on their favourite flavour, including double espresso. A big $17 saving on this kit makes this deal fairly eye-catching. View Deal

Image Scicon AeroComfort 3.0 TSA Bike Travel Bag: $899.00 $478.99 Save $420.01 One of the true joys of cycling is the places the bike can take you, but sometimes the bike alone is not quite enough to get you where you need to be - enter the Scicon travel bag. With a padded outer soft shell and an integrated frame stand, compatible with QR and Thru Axle frames, this bag will protect your bike from impacts while also doubling as a stand. The perfect piece of kit for the intrepid riders who love to travel. A huge saving of more than $400 makes this a don't-miss discount. View Deal On

Image dhb Long Sleeve Thermal Jersey: $55.00 $38.50 Save $16.50 dhb always offers great value on its kit, and this long sleeve thermal jersey is perfect for the winter months. The bright colour scheme ensures you will stay visible on darker days and the relaxed fit make it perfect for chilled out and chilly rides. A strong saving of $16 here off the retail price, a hefty discount. View Deal

Image Mobi V-15 Portable Bike Pressure Washer: $147.99 $103.59 Save $38.40 The winter months are here and that means your bike is likely to pick up some unwanted dirt and grime. Whether riding cyclocross, road, or mountain bikes, this pressure washer will help you keep the bike sparkling wherever you are. Another reasonable discount here, bringing the washer to under $105.

Wiggle Black Friday deals: when will they be available?

Strictly speaking Black Friday is just one day of shopping deals, in stores and online, but in reality the discounts last much longer than that.

The sales generally last through the weekend at least until Cyber Monday on November 29.

Retailers also start dropping major discounts in the week leading up to Black Friday, so make sure you check the Wiggle and Chain Reaction Black Friday pages in the lead-up to the big day.

What is Black Friday?

For consumers and retailers in the UK, Black Friday is a recent phenomenon, but it has been going strong the United States for decades.

Black Friday is the first Friday after Thanksgiving (which in 2021 is November 26), and is traditionally seen as the start of the Christmas shopping season, with high street retailers opening their doors at the crack of dawn and offering big discounts for shoppers who have set their alarm clocks.

The rise of internet shopping has allowed the Black Friday tradition to spread throughout the world, with the UK's bike retailers like Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Evans Cycles, Ribble, and even Amazon all getting caught up in the scramble to get shoppers to part with their cash.