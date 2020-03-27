Here’s all the turbo trainers in stock in the UK right now

Smart turbo trainers have become harder and harder to get hold of in the current Coronavirus climate, more and more people are buying indoor trainers as we are looking at spending the majority of our year indoors.

Luckily for us, there are still some on the market and we have a list on exactly what you can get and from where.

A smart trainer can help you train effectively, efficiently and above all create a better link with real world riding. Thanks to a more realistic ride feel, automatic resistance adjustment and increased interactivity thanks to apps such as Zwift, indoor training has never been more popular.

Here is our list of what is available in the UK, right now.

Saris H3 Silent Smart Trainer: £849

Saris is based in the US state of Wisconsin and specialises in making turbo trainers.

This model, the H3, has some great perks, for starters, it is said to be completely silent, as you can see in the name, along with that, you get folding legs to make it easier to store and fits a wide array of bikes.

It can handle 2000 watts and can simulate a 20% gradient when on apps like Zwift. You will need to fit your own cassette though, this is compatible with all eight and 11 speed SRAM and Shimano cassettes and Campagnolo’s 11 speed gearing can work on the previously mentioned brands cassettes.

Saris H3 Silent Smart Trainer: £849

Kinetic Kinetic R1 Direct-Drive Trainer T-7000: £769

The R1 trainer has a special technology added to it called the Rock and Roll technology which moves with you to make the ride feel realistic as well as keeping your form natural on the bike even at 2000 watts or 20% gradient.

Compatible with most training apps, this turbo trainer does exactly what you want it for, just connect your rear forks and cassette to the flywheel and you’re away.

This trainer is compatible with Shimano and SRAM cassettes. Also, it has folding legs for easy storage.

Kinetic Kinetic R1 Direct-Drive Trainer T-7000: £769

4iiii Fliiiight Smart Turbo Trainer: £479.99

The Fliiiight trainer is the first of the trainers we’re featuring on this page that requires you to keep your back wheel on, thus saving money and time when fitting your bike.

Like all new trainers, this is super quiet and won’t disturb anyone in your home who might be working from home in isolation.

4iiii have made the Fliiiight so that it is light and packs down flat for very easy storage. It can also take an amazing 2200 watts, which is unusual for a turbo trainer of this kind.

It is also portable which a two hour battery life for warm up/downs at races if needed.

4iiii Fliiiight Smart Turbo Trainer: £479.99

Elite Rampa FE-C B+ Smart Trainer: £349.99

The Rampa trainer uses electromagnets to control resistance for a realistic, smooth ride while training.

It has Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity which makes it compatible with your device.

Easy to fit your bike to, you can be up and riding in no time at all. It also comes with Elite’s Elastogel roller that decreases tyre wear by 20 per cent and drops noise levels by 50 per cent, making it easy to live with too.Includes spare quick release for those using Mavic or similar non-compatible skewers. Can only take 1150 watts of power.

Elite Rampa FE-C B+ Smart Trainer: £349.99

Elite Qubo Digital Smart B+ FE-C Trainer: £324.99

Staying with Elite, the Qubo is a step down from the Rampa, it can only take a small 540 watts, but, unless you’re a super athlete, you won’t be hitting those heights.

Both this and the Rampa are compatible with most apps but Elite will push you to get the My E-Training app, which is Elite’s own brand training application.

Again coming with a spare QR for Mavic users.

Elite Qubo Digital Smart B+ FE-C Trainer: £324.99

CycleOps SuperMagneto Pro Turbo Trainer Kit: £329.99

This whole kit is perfect for a start up indoor rider, but also a great buy for the most seasoned of racers.

The SuperMagneto Pro is versatile and keeps that road riding feel to keep you and great shape while also making sure you don’t actually fully forget what it is like to ride outside.

Adjustments can be made to the resistance curves to suite your ability. Or even modify the curve to fit your height and size. This is easy to adjust if you’re sharing the trainer.

Includes: Supermagneto Pro trainer, two climbing riser blocks, training mat, sweat guard, quick release skewer, instruction manual, realrides.tv coupon code and VirtualTraining two week free trial.

CycleOps SuperMagneto Pro Turbo Trainer Kit: £329.99

Wahoo Kickr Bike: £3099.99

Wahoo Kickr Bike: £3099.99

While not strictly a turbo trainer, the Kickr Bike is so like a real bike that we thought we should throw it in to this page.

At a tidge over three grand, it is a lot of money, but my word you really get a lot for your money.

You will ride in silence, the only noises will come from yourself and the cassette when you change gears. You can tackle up to 20 per cent upwards gradients and down to -15 descending gradient to make this the most realistic indoor bike on the market.