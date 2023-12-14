I wish bib tights were this good and this cheap when I first started cycling - these Christmas deals can get you set for winter from as little as $87 / £30
Even as the cold starts to bite, there are still some great deals on bib tights hanging around - if you know where to look
I remember my first pair of bib tights. Made by a now defunct Italian brand, they were a basic affair made from a thin Roubaix fleece. Chamois pad free and with no discernible details they made me look more mime artist than cyclist. And they weren't even cheap.
Fortunately things have moved on considerably in the last thirty years and there are now bib tights for varying conditions and for different riders. Typically this means they have become pretty expensive, with even many entry level tights north of $/£100. However, the Christmas sales annually serve up some good deals - and this year is no different.
I've searched online retailers in both the USA and the UK for quality bib tights at bargain prices and have put my picks below, divided into the two regions with details of both men's and women's options where available.
Christmas bib tight deals: USA Deals
Specialized RBX Comp Thermal Bib Tights
US mens:
were $150, now $89.99 at Specialized
US women's:
were $150, now $89.99 at Specialized
The RBX Comp Thermal Bib Tights are suited to cold weather rides thanks to the warm and water-resistant Lombardia fleece material. the Body Geometry 3D Contour Chamois is designed to deliver support where you need it without being overly bulky. The women's bib features a HookUp magnetic connection for easier comfort breaks. Now with $60 off retail and still available in a wide run of sizes.
UK men's:
were £100, now £69.99 at Specialized
UK women's:
were £100, now £69.99 at Specialized
Sportful Fiandre NoRain women's bib tights:
were $149.99, now $86.77 at Mike's Bikes
The thermal fabric here not only keeps you warm but also is treated with Sportful's NoRain tech to keep out light rain, road spray and sleet. Now with 42% off retail.
In the UK the men's version is also available at heavily discounted price, with 50% off retail:
Gorewear C5 Thermo men's bib tights:
were $180, now $108 at Backcountry
The C5 Thermo's are a serious pair of bib tights designed for the worst of the winter weather. A thermo lining for warmth, Winstopper tech for protection, an Advanced Road chamois for comfort and reflective details to help you stand out in low light conditions - it's all here and now with 40% off retail.
UK men's:
were £159, now £119 at Sigma Sports
Christmas bib tight deals: UK
dhb Aeron FLT Roubaix 2.0 bib tights
Men's:
were £100, now from £30 at Wiggle
Women's:
were £100, now £60 at Wiggle
Saving as much as 70% off retail, it might be worth picking up two pairs to see through winter. The bibs blend a warm Roubaix fleece backed material with a mesh back panel to stop you from overheating. Other features include a multi-density chamois and reflective details.
dhb Flashlight Thermal bib tights
Men's:
were £75, now £45 at Wiggle
Women's:
were £75, now £45 at Wiggle
Ideal to suited for winter riding and cold weather commutes, the Flashlight Thermal bibs feature strategically placed reflective details to help you stay seen. Now with 40% off retail and available in a range of sizes.
Castelli Explore Velocissimo Bib Tights
Men's:
were £140, now from £70 at Wiggle
Women's:
were £140, now from £70 at Wiggle
Featuring a fleece-lined Thermoflex fabric for warmth without restricting movement on the bike that's also breathable, the Explore Velocissimo bib tights are ideal for milder winter days or hard efforts in cold weather. Now with as much as 50% off retail.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider.
-
-
My 60 year old dad and I both added one 30-minute strength workout a week on top of our usual riding, here’s the difference it made
Few of us want to forgo bike time for picking up and putting down heavy objects. But what if it’s worth the sacrifice? Alex Ballinger tests the benefit of six weeks’ strength work - and ropes in his dad for good measure
By Alex Ballinger Published
-
'It was the first time I dropped everyone uphill' - Annemiek van Vleuten on the ride that changed her
Despite a horror crash, the Dutchwoman looks back on the road race at the 2016 Olympics as a turning point in her career
By Tom Davidson Published