I wish bib tights were this good and this cheap when I first started cycling - these Christmas deals can get you set for winter from as little as $87 / £30

I remember my first pair of bib tights. Made by a now defunct Italian brand, they were a basic affair made from a thin Roubaix fleece. Chamois pad free and with no discernible details they made me look more mime artist than cyclist. And they weren't even cheap.

Fortunately things have moved on considerably in the last thirty years and there are now bib tights for varying conditions and for different riders. Typically this means they have become pretty expensive, with even many entry level tights north of $/£100. However, the Christmas sales annually serve up some good deals - and this year is no different.

I've searched online retailers in both the USA and the UK for quality bib tights at bargain prices and have put my picks below, divided into the two regions with details of both men's and women's options where available.

Christmas bib tight deals: USA Deals

Sportful Fiandre NoRain women's bib tights: were $149.99 , now $86.77 at Mike's Bikes The thermal fabric here not only keeps you warm but also is treated with Sportful's NoRain tech to keep out light rain, road spray and sleet. Now with 42% off retail. In the UK the men's version is also available at heavily discounted price, with 50% off retail: UK mens: were £145 , now £72.50 at Merlin Cycles

Gorewear C5 Thermo men's bib tights: were $180 , now $108 at Backcountry The C5 Thermo's are a serious pair of bib tights designed for the worst of the winter weather. A thermo lining for warmth, Winstopper tech for protection, an Advanced Road chamois for comfort and reflective details to help you stand out in low light conditions - it's all here and now with 40% off retail. UK men's: were £159 , now £119 at Sigma Sports

Christmas bib tight deals: UK

dhb Aeron FLT Roubaix 2.0 bib tights Men's: were £100 , now from £30 at Wiggle

Women's: were £100 , now £60 at Wiggle Saving as much as 70% off retail, it might be worth picking up two pairs to see through winter. The bibs blend a warm Roubaix fleece backed material with a mesh back panel to stop you from overheating. Other features include a multi-density chamois and reflective details.

dhb Flashlight Thermal bib tights Men's: were £75, now £45 at Wiggle

Women's: were £75 , now £45 at Wiggle Ideal to suited for winter riding and cold weather commutes, the Flashlight Thermal bibs feature strategically placed reflective details to help you stay seen. Now with 40% off retail and available in a range of sizes.