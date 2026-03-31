I’m a devoted tubeless rider, but I always have a TPU tube in my pocket - 4 deals to snag before the Amazon Spring Sale ends today

It's funny, really. I am a devoted tubeless rider and will try to convert anyone who will listen. Yet for as long as I have been tubeless, I have carried a tube. Which I believe I have only ever had to reach for once.

For years, I carried a heavy butyl tube in my pocket, to the point where I thought it might be time to stop carrying it altogether. But... I couldn't do it. I like the safety net of having that emergency tube to call on. So, while shunning tubeless for the best TPU inner tubes is a fairly new trend, I have carried one for emergencies for a number of years now.

It has nothing to do with ride quality, rolling resistance or anything complicated; it is all about weight and bulk. TPU inner tubes are generally around a third of the weight, and I don't know if you have ever tried to fold a previously inflated butyl tube, but you never quite get all the air out. This will not come as a surprise, but it just means more space for snacks. Actually, now this reduction has made way for my best electric bike pump. I also still carry one of the best tubeless tyre repair kits, which sees a lot more action.

The Amazon Big Spring Sale ends today! 31st March. So, time is running out to secure one of the four best TPU Inner deals I have found in the sale. All the deals below are on tubes that the team here at CW have tried & tested or use personally.

Best deals on TPU inner tube in the Amazon Spring Sale

If you're not ready to convert to TPU inner tubes just yet, fear not. Why not head over to our Amazon Spring Sale hub, where I have listed all the best deals I have found in this week's sale? Hurry, as I mentioned, the sale ends tonight, 31st March at Midnight.

For those outside the US, check below for the best TPU deals in your region.