I’m a devoted tubeless rider, but I always have a TPU tube in my pocket - 4 deals to snag before the Amazon Spring Sale ends today

Regardless of whether you believe they perform as a viable alternative to tubeless, TPUs make the perfect emergency tube: light, easy to fold, and easy to carry

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The distinctive orange of a Tubolito TPU inner tube poking out the top of a Wizard Works tool wrap, which is laid out on a wooden deck.
The distinctive orange of a Tubolito TPU inner tube neatly folding in my tool wrap.
(Image credit: Matt Ischt-Barnard)

It's funny, really. I am a devoted tubeless rider and will try to convert anyone who will listen. Yet for as long as I have been tubeless, I have carried a tube. Which I believe I have only ever had to reach for once.

For years, I carried a heavy butyl tube in my pocket, to the point where I thought it might be time to stop carrying it altogether. But... I couldn't do it. I like the safety net of having that emergency tube to call on. So, while shunning tubeless for the best TPU inner tubes is a fairly new trend, I have carried one for emergencies for a number of years now.

Best deals on TPU inner tube in the Amazon Spring Sale

If you're not ready to convert to TPU inner tubes just yet, fear not. Why not head over to our Amazon Spring Sale hub, where I have listed all the best deals I have found in this week's sale? Hurry, as I mentioned, the sale ends tonight, 31st March at Midnight.

For those outside the US, check below for the best TPU deals in your region.

Matt Ischt-Barnard
Ecomm and Tech Writer

Like many, Matt began his bicycle industry journey on the spanners at his local bike shop. After spending his youth mountain biking, he was inspired to embrace gravel during his tenure with Evans Cycles' in-house brands, Pinnacle and Hoy Bikes. Recognising the evolving industry, Matt eagerly seized the chance to become an E-bike designer, winning several awards with the E-bike brand Cairn Cycles.

These days, Matt is likely to have a toddler sitting shotgun or off the beaten track somewhere on the South Downs.

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