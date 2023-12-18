New Year’s resolution to ride more? These are the best smart trainer deals at every price point to turbo-charge your fitness

For many cyclists, their two-wheeled new year resolutions are simple. Ride more. But like any commitment, it's often easier said than done.

A new calendar year brings much promise. It also typically brings some pretty unpleasant weather if your hobbies involve spending time outdoors. Nothing tests your resolve quite like riding for three hours in the howling wind and rain, with temperatures hovering around freezing point. Which is where indoor trainers come in.

A turbo trainer is likely the best way to get you riding more in January and beyond. It allows you to supplement your outdoor cycling with focussed efforts as well as being a more appealing option for many when the weather is especially foul.

To help you with your fitness goals, we've selected six of the best deals on trainers ahead of the January sales. We've split these into wheel-on and direct drive smart trainers to take in to account varying budgets - and we've also divided the deals in to US and UK retailers.

If you're ready to shop, read on. If you need a little more thinking time, then why not check our buyers guide to the best smart indoor trainers?

US indoor trainer deals: Our picks

Garmin Tacx Boost: was $299.99 , now $179.99 at Competitive Cyclist Wheel-on trainers are more affordable than their direct drive counterparts, making them a good choice if you're on a budget or just starting out. This offering from Tacx features manual resistance control that puts you in charge, with said resistance in a closed unit for a quieter ride. It can be connected to your devices via Bluetooth Smart and ANT+. and comes with a front wheel block. Currently with 40% off retail. UK: was £229.99 , now £179.99 at Amazon

Garmin Tacx Neo 2T: was $1,399.99 , now $899.99 at Backcountry Another offering from Tacx. This is its range-topping direct drive turbo - and it shows. It has a max power of 2,200 watts, measured to a +/- 1% accuracy, and can simulate climbs up to 25% - and it has an in-built rocker too.. You can read our in depth review of the Neo 2T for more detail but we especially liked the cobble effect feature. Currently with 35% off retail, which brings this flagship trainer well under $1000.

UK indoor trainers: Our picks

Wahoo Kickr Snap: was £429.99 , now £249.00 at Sigma Sports While typically it's one of the more expensive wheel-on options, with 42% off it becomes a far more palatable. The Snap is both Bluetooth and ANT+ compatible making it a breeze to sync with your favourite devices. It's 1500 watts max power and 12% simulated incline are similar to entry level direct drive trainers, as is its general ride quality.

Elite Directo-XR T direct drive trainer: was £829.99 , now £489.99 at Tredz While this isn't Elite's entry-level direct drive trainer, this deal on the top-tier Directo-XR T is so good it means that you can pick it up for just a few pounds more than the brands 'cheaper' trainers. Well-suited to powerful riders and climbers alike thanks to 3,600 max watts and a simulated gradient of up to 24%. Currently with almost £400 off retail.