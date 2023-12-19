Summer kit winter sales: now is the best time to bag a bargain on bib shorts and jerseys - up to 92% off

While shopping for summer kit during the winter might at first seem counterintuitive, Christmas and New Year sales are a great place to hunt for warm-weather bargains.

With retailers needing to clear last year's stock you can build the foundation of your summer cycling wardrobe ahead of time for a fraction of the price. With this in mind, we've selected three discounted short sleeve jerseys and three pairs of bib shorts from both US and UK retailers - all chosen with price, availability and performance in mind.

If you're looking for more than just jerseys and bibs, you can also check out our comprehensive Christmas bike deals page that includes clothing and accessories.

US Summer kit winter sales: Quick list

US Summer kit winter sales: Jerseys

Specialized HyprViz SL Air Jersey - Men's: was $129.99 , now $74.99 at Competitive Cyclist I had to double-check this deal was correct - and it is: 74% off a summer ready short sleeve jersey that boasts plenty of features: The SL Air's race fit is aided by a lightweight mesh fabric and a full length zipper, while the HyperViz color and detailing means 360-degree reflectivity to help you stay seen.



Santini TDF 2023 Official Puy de Dome Jersey: was $119.95 , now $48.99 at Competitive Cyclist This is a jersey you might want to hang on your wall after your done wearing it. It features a newspaper graphic detailing Jacques Anquetil iconic battle with Raymond Poulidor up the Puy de Dome during stage 20 of the 1964 Tour de France. Designed to celebrate last year's stage up the famous French mountain, it's made using a summer weight moisture-wicking material and features a full zipper and three rear pockets.

Specialized SL Solid Short-Sleeve Jersey - Women's: was $90.00 , now from $24.99 at Backcountry Another Spesh summer jersey, another head-turning deal. This time it's the women's SL in three solid colors, with as much as 72% off retail. The material is breathable, helped further by a full length zipper. Storage is taken care off via three rear pockets.

US Summer kit winter sales: Bib shorts

Giro Chrono Expert Bib Short - Men's: were $164.95, now $82.48 at Competitive Cyclist Designed for long days in the saddle the Chrono Expert bibs boast plenty of detail. They are made using recycled fabrics, with the nylon-lycra blend offering support for tired muscles. The mesh bib straps aid breathability, while just below them in the rear sits a pocket that can hold your phone. Vitally, the chamois pad is there to deliver comfort over many miles. Currently with 50% off and available in a good range of sizes.

Specialized women's RBX bib shorts: were $90, now $53.99 at Specialized Like all good bib shorts, the RBX combine comfort with practical features. They use a magnetic closure at the rear of the straps to aid comfort breaks, while the single density chamois pad blends comfort with breathability. For summer riding, the fabric boasts a UPF 50+ rating to protect your skin from harmful rays.

Pearl Izumi Cargo Bib Liner shorts: were $110 , now $55 at Backcountry For gravel riding and bikepacking many of us opt to ride in baggies - but if you're riding all day you'll still need support and protection. Enter the cargo bib liners from Pearl Izumi, designed to be worn underneath your baggy shorts. They're made from a mesh fabric to help with moisture-management , while the chamois is there for comfort. FIve pockets help to increase storage. Now with 50% off retail and currently available in a full range of sizes from S to XXL.

UK summer kit winter sales: jerseys

dhb Aeron Men's Short Sleeve Jersey 2.0: was £65 , now from £5 at Wiggle A £5 summer jersey sounds like it must come with a catch, but the only one here is the golden brown color. If that's not for you it's also available in blue or orange for £30. The Aeron is designed for warmer weather and features lightweight, breathable recycled fabrics in a streamlined but not overly restrictive fit. Other details include a full zip and three rear pockets for your ride essentials - plus an extra zipped one for valuables.

Castelli Velocissima short sleeve women's jersey: was £110 , now from £48 at Sigma Sports I've selected this summer jersey not only because it has as much as 56% off retail and is still available in a good run of sizes but also because it's quintessential Castelii. It features the Italian's brands distinctive type across the chest and boasts plenty of features, include the use of three fabrics: ProSecco Strada Donna, for its moisture-wicking properties, Velocity Rev2 , for aerodynamics fit and stretch-mesh side panels improve fit and breathability.

Castelli Classifica jersey: was £85, now from £34 at Wiggle As the name suggests, another classic jersey from Castelli that's ideally suited to summer rides. The micro-pique polyester knit is used for improved moisture management with the full zip assisting in keeping you cool. The regular fit makes it a great everyday jersey. Available here in red, blue and black.

UK summer kit winter sales: bib shorts

Castelli Velocissimo IV Bib Shorts: were £105.00 , now £49.99 at Wiggle A pair of Castelli bibs for under £50 is worth shouting about - and there's still a good range of sizes available. The Velocissimo range borrows style and tech from the Italian's more expensive lines making them good value at any price. Here you get the super comfy KISS Air chamois pad and the same leg grippers used on the pricey Premio shorts.

Giant Liv Breakaway Womens Bib Shorts: were £84.99 , now £29.99 at Cyclestore Save 64% on these Liv women's bibs that features strategically placed seams, and the brand's ProComfort women-specific chamois that's designed for maximum comfort on long rides. Currently available in a good range of sizes.