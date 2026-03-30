The most reliable power meter pedals we have ever tested: Save $92 on Favero Assioma Duos in the Amazon Spring Sale – Hurry, sale ends tomorrow!
Even when Editor Michelle tested the Assiomas back in 2020, she found them incredibly reliable, awarding them 4.5 stars. Fast forward to 2026, Tech Writer Aaron’s pair are still going strong seven years after he first clipped in.
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The Team here at Cycling Weekly are big fans of Favero pedals, not only for their excellent value, but also for their incredible reliability. Back in 2020, CW Editor Michelle put the Favero Assioma Duos to the test for the first time, testing them for nearly 6 months before penning her thoughts, at which point they hadn't missed a beat, awarding them 4.5 stars out of 5.
More recently, when updating our guide to the best power meters (of which the Assioma Duos are our best overall pick), I was discussing with Aaron, Tech Writer and our power meter expert, that he had a pair of Assiomas that were over 7 years old. Despite their ages, they still held almost the full 50 hours of battery life and, aside from needing more regular firmware updates, continued to provide accurate and reliable data.
Favero Assioma Duo Pedals - Now 13% off in the Amazon Spring Sale
Which leads me on to the Amazon Big Spring Sale deals. Favero recently launched the Assioma Pro pedals. This is a major update that saw all the electronics moved inside the pedal body. Big updates come at a cost - while Favero says the basic Assioma isn't going anywhere, this 13% discount brings the Duos well under $650, to $628. Which, when compared to the Pros $850 price tag, is a significant saving.
Their reliability is one thing; given how hit-and-miss power meters can be on this front, it is certainly the headline. Favero backs this up with accuracy, in-depth analysis via their app, and also a system that is just a good pedal, even if you're not using the data all the time.
The Assioma Duos might be our best overall pick for power meters. However, they narrowly missed out on the full 5 stars for two very small reasons. Firstly, for those who favour Shimano pedals, the Assiomas are compatible only with Look cleats. While this isn't an issue, if these are your only pedals. If you have other Shimano bikes, it makes things more complicated.
Aside from that, they aren't the best-balanced pedals, meaning the pedal can fall the wrong side up, which was the only real niggle Michelle had with them. She did, however, back this up by saying it's only a problem if you're in heavy traffic or, like her, you do lots of bike photoshoots, repeatedly clipping in and out.
If either of those things concerns you, you could go for the newer Assioma Pros, which basically solves both issues. Of which, the single-sided version is also on discount in the Amazon Spring Sale.
While only a small discount, if you want the latest power meter pedal tech, this is currently the most affordable way to get it. Featuring a completely updated pedal that houses all the electronics and battery inside the body, Favero has improved the balance, weight and performance of their already excellent Assioma pedal range.
The single-sided verion of the Assioma, the Assioma Uno is one of the most affordable ways to get yourself power pedals. Now, with a healthy 13% or $60 discount, you can get all the reliability and accuracy you need on a budget.
If you're not in the market for power meter pedals, thats no trouble at all. I have been busy all week hunting down the best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals for cyclists. Head over to the hub for 37 bargains that I think are worth checking out.
There are other cycling tech deals as well from the likes of Wahoo; they have hit the Amazon Spring Sale pretty hard, offering money off all their best bike computers, which you will need if you decide to grab some of these Favero pedals. See my roundup of the 9 Wahoo Deals you shouldn't miss!
While all the Assioma Deals featured here are for Amazon in the US, check below for the best Favero deals in your region and at alternative retailers.
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Like many, Matt began his bicycle industry journey on the spanners at his local bike shop. After spending his youth mountain biking, he was inspired to embrace gravel during his tenure with Evans Cycles' in-house brands, Pinnacle and Hoy Bikes. Recognising the evolving industry, Matt eagerly seized the chance to become an E-bike designer, winning several awards with the E-bike brand Cairn Cycles.
These days, Matt is likely to have a toddler sitting shotgun or off the beaten track somewhere on the South Downs.
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