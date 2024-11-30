The Specialized Tarmac SL8 is finally affordable with this $1500/£1100 saving

Working at Cycling Weekly is an undeniable privilege. As a member of the Tech Team, I have been able to ride more than 10 superbikes in the last year alone which always leads to one question - which bike has been your favourite?

Since I first rode the Specialized Tarmac SL8 last year, it has remained my benchmark. Its blend of speed, responsiveness, comfort, and practicality is still unrivaled in the race bike market.

Better still, perhaps the best model in the range is now $1500/£1100 off - thank you Black Friday! Of course, 'affordable' is relative, but in a recent poll on the Cycling Weekly YouTube channel, the majority category by a mile was $2500-$5100, and with this deal the Tarmac SL8 Expert is $4,999.99 or £4,400.

US: $1500 off the Specialized Tarmac SL8 at Specialized US

UK: £1100 off the Specialized Tarmac SL8 at Tredz

Specialized Tarmac SL8 Expert $6,500 now $4,999.99 at Specialized US £5,500 now £4,400 at Tredz UK The Specialized Tarmac SL8 Expert is perhaps the most sensible bike in the range. The second tier frameset, coupled with Roval carbon wheels and Sram Rival AXS groupset makes for an incredibly capable build without the $12,000 price tag of the S-Works bike.

The keen-eyed amongst you will have noticed that I reviewed the range-topping S-works Tarmac over the last year. The good news though, is that you don’t need to shell out for the eye-watering S-Works model to experience what makes this bike so special. Enter the Specialized Tarmac SL8 Expert, a slightly more affordable package that still packs plenty of punch.

The SL8’s magic starts with the frame, and I can confidently say that the ride characteristics trickle down beautifully through the range. The Expert model uses a second-tier FACT 10r carbon frame instead of the S-Works’ 12r, but don’t let that fool you. The weight penalty is minimal, and unless you’re counting every gram for a hill climb, you’ll still feel that incredible stiffness-to-weight balance that makes the SL8 so lively.

Add to that a capable SRAM Rival AXS groupset and Roval carbon wheels, and you have a competent, yet sensible spec. The two-piece cockpit might not have the integrated look of the S-Works’ one-piece bar-stem combo, but it’s refreshingly practical, especially if you like to tweak your fit.

What really sets the Tarmac apart - even on the Expert model - is how well it balances speed, comfort, and handling. Whether you’re powering up steep climbs, slicing through rolling terrain, or descending twisty backroads, the SL8 excels across the board. Specialized’s claims of increased compliance are noticeable, making long days in the saddle more enjoyable, even if you’re not racing.

The Tarmac SL8 has always been good value in my opinion, thanks to just how well it performs. But add in this Black Friday deal and it becomes a no-brainer if you are in the market for a new race bike. There’s no better time to bring home this top-tier machine without completely breaking the bank.