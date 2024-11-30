The Specialized Tarmac SL8 is finally affordable with this $1500/£1100 saving

The Specialized Tarmac SL8 Expert won our superbike megatest, and this SRAM Red AXS model may now be within reach

Specialized Tarmac SL8 side on in grey on white background
(Image credit: Specialized)
Working at Cycling Weekly is an undeniable privilege. As a member of the Tech Team, I have been able to ride more than 10 superbikes in the last year alone which always leads to one question - which bike has been your favourite?

Since I first rode the Specialized Tarmac SL8 last year, it has remained my benchmark. Its blend of speed, responsiveness, comfort, and practicality is still unrivaled in the race bike market.

Specialized Tarmac SL8 Expert

Specialized Tarmac SL8 Expert

$6,500 now $4,999.99 at Specialized US

£5,500 now £4,400 at Tredz UK

The Specialized Tarmac SL8 Expert is perhaps the most sensible bike in the range. The second tier frameset, coupled with Roval carbon wheels and Sram Rival AXS groupset makes for an incredibly capable build without the $12,000 price tag of the S-Works bike.

View Deal

