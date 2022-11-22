Top picks from Sigma Sports' early Black Friday sale: Giro, Specialized, Cannondale and more

Black Friday is almost upon us but the cycling deals at Sigma Sports have started already.

From cycling clothing to complete bikes to training tech, Sigma Sports has reductions across the board - and sometimes with as much as a 60% saving on retail. It means there has never been better time to upgrade your kit or replace well-worn favourites.

Sigma's Black Friday deals number in the 1000s but we've picked out a few products that really caught our eye. We've divided them into US and UK deals to make it easier to navigate whichever side of the Atlantic you're on!

Black Friday Deals US

Black Friday Clothing Deals US

(opens in new tab) Castelli Puro 3 long sleeve jersey: Was $120.00 , now from $56.00 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab) Available in a range of colors, including a winter-friendly Fluro yellow with a 58% saving, the Puro 3 is a reliable cold-weather jersey. It features warm material on both the body and sleeves, with reflective panels for better visibility. Other details include a full length zipper to help with temperature regulation and three rear pockets.

(opens in new tab) Castelli Entrata Bib Tights: Was $120.00 , now from $77.00 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab) Castelli's Entrata bib tights use a thermoflex fabric to keep your legs warm, while the breathable mesh straps ensure you don't overheat. Other features include a KISS Air 2 pad and reflective details, including a reflective strap over the ankle zipper for improved visibility.

(opens in new tab) Castelli Squadra Stretch Jacket: Was $70.00 , now from $32.00 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab) The Squadra Stretch jacket offers protection against the wind but is light enough to comfortably be stashed in a jersey pocket. It's made with ripstop fabric on the body and front of the sleeve and breathable mesh panels on the sides and rear sleeve. Other details include a high collar and reflective details. The fluro yellow color is a great choice for improving your visibility in low-light conditions.

Black Friday shoe deals US

(opens in new tab) Fizik R5 Tempo Overcurve road shoes: Was $159.00 , now from $101.00 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab) The R5 Tempo shoes uses Fizik's asymmetrical Overcurve technology, that includes a staggered collar to better match the natural.misalignment of the ankle. The composite sole include carbon reinforcement for strength and low weight while also aiding comfort and pedaling efficiency.

(opens in new tab) Giro Cylinder II shoes: Was $159.99, now from $78.00 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab) Giro's Cyclinder II are a mountain bike shoe that also work for gravel riding, too. The breathable mesh panels help keep your feet cool, while the combination of the BOA dial and velcro strap fixings ensure a secure fit at all times. Other details include a nylon molded outsole with aggressive lugs for better grip. Available in two colors.



Black Friday component deals US

(opens in new tab) Continental Grand Prix 5000 tire: Was $58.00 , now from $35.00 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab) Continental's GP 5000 clincher tire is a great all-rounder. It blends the Black Chili compound with a micro profile structure on the tire's shoulder to promote great grip and cornering. Elsewhere the Vectran Breaker fibers are tear-resistant to aid puncture protection without adding weight - the 25mm width tires have a claimed weight of just 215 grams.

Black Friday Deals UK

Black Friday Clothing Deals UK

(opens in new tab) Castelli Perfetto RoS Vest: was £145.00 , now £59.00 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab) Every cycling wardrobe should contain a highly-visible vest that can be used in low-light conditions. However, Castelli's Perfetto RoS does a little more than just help you stay seen. It's made using a wind and water resistant Gore-Tex fabric but also features NanoFlex panels on the rear to help breathability.

(opens in new tab) Endura Pro SL II bib tights: Was £180.00 , now £95.00 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab) Endura's Pro SL IIs are a proper pair of winter bib tights. They use Thermoroubaix panels for comfort and warmth with additional windproof panels too - and all topped off with a DWR coating to keep the rain at bay. The chamois pad is Endura's 700 Series, which uses various depths of padding for improved flexibility and overall comfort. Other details include a short zip at the waist to make comfort breaks more straightforward and reflective facing on the ankles.

(opens in new tab) Universal Colours Chroma Merino Base Layer: Was £75.00 , now £37.00 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab) The Chroma long sleeve base layer uses a merino and nylon blend to create a garment that's soft against the skin, breathable and lightweight but still plenty durable, thanks to Nuyarn knit technology. Like all merino products it's anti-bacterial too, meaning it won't require washing as frequently as purely man-made base layers.

(opens in new tab) Castelli Estremo winter gloves: Was £100.00 , now £67.00 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab) We've tested plenty of deep winter gloves and the Estremo's are among the very best (opens in new tab). When temperatures drop around zero they come into their own, blocking wind and repelling light rain and all the while keeping your hands and fingers toasty thanks to a luxurious inner fleece fabric. The extra long, adjustable cuff is a real winner, as is the generous nose wipe.

(opens in new tab) Gore Wear Thermo Overshoes: Was £44.00 , now £21.00 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab) A reliable pair of overshoes are a crucial part of any winter cycling wardrobe - after all no one likes cold feet! Gore Wear's Thermo overshoes use Gore-Tex Infinium to ensure they're warm, water resistant yet still breathable. Other features include a reflective detail on each overshoe and abrasion resistant material on each sole for improved durability.



(opens in new tab) Castelli Puro 3 long sleeve jersey: Was £130.00 , now from £53.00 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab) The Puro 3 jersey is a straightforward winter jersey with all the features you need and none you don't. It uses a warm fleece fabric on the body and sleeves, with reflective detailing to help you stay seen in low light conditions and boasts three large rear pockets and a full-length zip.

Black Friday bike deals

(opens in new tab) Cannondale SuperSix EVO SRAM Red eTap bike: Was £11,500, now £6,900 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab) Cannondale's SuperSix EVO is a race-ready machine, used by WorldTour team EF Education-Post. Equipped here with SRAM's top-tier Red eTap AXS wireless groupset it's a true super bike, and normally accompanied by a super price too. With this 40% discount it's still a very expensive bike but makes owning a dream machine a lot more realistic. Available in lavender only.

(opens in new tab) Rondo Ruut AL 1 1X Gravel Bike: Was £2,199.00 , now £1,429.00 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab) Rondo’s Ruut AL 1 is an accomplished all-rounder. With a lightweight aluminium frame and carbon fork, a wide-range SRAM Apex 1 groupset, complete with hydraulic disc brakes and clearance for up to 45mm tyres it’s well-equipped for gravel riding and racing across most terrain. But the Ruut comes with plenty of mounts too, including those for a rear rack and mudguards / fenders, which means it can also serve as your bikepacking rig, winter road bike or reliable commuter.

Black Friday helmet deals

(opens in new tab) Giro Aether Spherical road helmet: Was £289.00 , now from £123.00 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab) At Cycling Weekly we're impressed with the Giro Aether. It blends comfort, bags of ventilation, a low weight and important safety features including MIPS Spherical technology, designed to better protect you against rotational forces during a crash. The quality and detail makes for an expensive helmet, but this deal saves you 44% on retail.

(opens in new tab) Endura Xtract Helmet II: Was £62.00 , now from £16.00 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab) A bike helmet for just £16 probably sounds too good to be true - but this deal serves up a solid helmet from a reputable brand for just that. Endura's Xtract II lid is lightweight and well-vented, with removable anti-bacterial padding and a compact chin strap. An ideal helmet for any new cyclists as well those looking for a spare lid without spending a fortune.

(opens in new tab) Kask Valegro road helmet: Was £185.00, now from £84.00 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab) The Valegro is seriously light lid, weighing just 180 grams for a size small. As you'd expect it's heavily vented - 37 vents to be precise - making it well-suited to summer riding. Other features include Kask's Octo Fit system, with a floating inner cradle and micro dial adjustment.

Black Friday shoe deals

(opens in new tab) Fizik R5 Tempo road shoes: Was £160.00 , now from £95.00 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab) Fizik's R5 Tempo road shoes use both a BOA dial and a velcro strap to enable micro adjustments resulting in a secure and comfortable fit. The nylon and carbon composite sole too is designed for comfort without sacrificing pedaling efficiency. With some colours under £100 it's a lot of shoe for the money.

(opens in new tab) Giro Cylinder II shoes: Was £129.00 , now from £73.00 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab) Technically a mountain bike shoe, the Cyclinder II make excellent gravel and commuting shoes thanks to their high-traction sole that provides plenty of grip when needed. They also benefit from a BOA dial system that enables micro adjustment for a better fit and mesh panels for improved breathability. At well under £100 it makes for a great deal.

Black Friday component deals

(opens in new tab) Shimano Ultegra R8000 carbon SPD-SL pedals: Was £160.00 , now £79.00 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab) Shimano's Ultegra carbon SPD-SL pedals are seen on bikes far and wide - and with good reason. The carbon body is both strong and lightweight - they weigh just 248 grams per pair - with ample dimensions that mean a large shoe contact area for improved comfort and transfer of power.They also boast stainless steel body plates for added durability. A great pedal, now at a great price.

(opens in new tab) Vel 50 RL Carbon Tubeless Disc Wheelset: Was £749.00 , now £399.00 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab) A set of carbon hoops is a great upgrade for many road bikes. Take Vel's 50 RL disc wheelset. The 50mm deep rims are shaped to reduce drag while still be effective in cross wind. The hub boasts an 102t engagement ring to aid quick acceleration, while the 20mm internal rim width is a good match for today's higher-volume tubeless tires. It all add's up to a wheelset that tips the scales at just over 1,600 grams - and a steal at 47% off the retail price

(opens in new tab) Continental Grand Prix 5000 tyre: Was £66.00 , now from £33.00 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab) Continental's GP 5000s remain a firm favourite at Cycling Weekly, thanks to their reliability and performance. They offer plenty of puncture protection without sacrificing ride feel with a durable Black Chili compound that's nice and grippy. When it comes to road tyres, they're hard to beat and with as much as 50% off retail it's a chance to stock up for those winter miles ahead.

Black Friday tech deals

(opens in new tab) Wahoo Elemt Roam Computer Bundle: Was £399.99 , now £259.99 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab) With Wahoo recently updating its Roam GPS computer, it's a good time to grab a deal on the V1 model. It's still an excellent bit of kit, with a crystal clear screen, plenty of navigational features and Bluetooth and ANT+ technology that makes connecting to your favourite third-party apps or smart trainers a breeze. This bundle also include Wahoo's latest RPM Speed and Cadence sensor, allowing you to train more efficiently.