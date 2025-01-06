Forget 'new year, new me': 31 realistic, bitesized new habits for 2025

Small adjustments to your daily routine can have a big impact on your cycling fitness. Lexie Williamson lists 31 good habits, one for each day of January

Image of female cyclist riding on a cold but sunny day
(Image credit: Future)
By
published
in Features

January is a great time to think about instilling good habits for the year ahead. That said, there is no point making overly ambitious resolutions that are impossible to keep. So, instead of setting unobtainable goals, try these bitesized, realistically sustainable good habits. They are mostly cheap, many are free, and every one of them is either backed by studies or, at the very least, has been tried and tested by experts in the relevant field.

We’ve compiled a list of 31 good habits – one for every day of January, so grab a pen and get ready to tick them off.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1