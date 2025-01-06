Forget 'new year, new me': 31 realistic, bitesized new habits for 2025

January is a great time to think about instilling good habits for the year ahead. That said, there is no point making overly ambitious resolutions that are impossible to keep. So, instead of setting unobtainable goals, try these bitesized, realistically sustainable good habits. They are mostly cheap, many are free, and every one of them is either backed by studies or, at the very least, has been tried and tested by experts in the relevant field.

We’ve compiled a list of 31 good habits – one for every day of January, so grab a pen and get ready to tick them off.

SWAP GELS FOR DATES

Natural food such as dates and dried apricots are more easily and healthily digested according to Alan Murchison, author of The Cycling Chef. “The body just isn’t accustomed to a number of irregularly ingested, sweet liquid shots that bypass much of the system and provide massive boosts of energy.”

SKIP LATE NIGHT HARD INTERVALS

If you want to get your eight hours of sleep, don’t train hard late in the evening. A 2008 study in the Journal of Endocrinological Investigation found that moderate to high-intensity exercise sent the wakefulness hormone cortisol soaring, while low-intensity sessions resulted in a reduction in cortisol.

SNACK ON STRETCHES

For those who find it hard to fit in stretching, cycling coach Simon de Burgh suggests ‘stretch snacking’. Either set a timer to stretch or make it a habit each time you stop work for a cup of tea and are waiting for the kettle to boil.

Good habits: the stats 16% of Brits made a New Year’s resolution for 2024 56% of Brits who made a resolution for 2024 committed to doing more exercise, making it the most popular habit change 31%of those who made a resolution for 2023 kept to it all year

LEARN FROM EVERY RIDE

“A ride doesn’t just improve your fitness, it also has the potential to improve your mindset,” says sports psychologist and author Dr Josephine Perry. “A two-minute analysis after each ride means you’ll be continually learning and improving. Three questions to ask yourself are: one, what did I do well?; two, what could I have done better?; three, what do I want to focus on in my next ride?”

HAVE A PROTEIN NIGHT CAP

“Having protein before sleep provides a key opportunity to boost muscle mass and strength, recovery and overall metabolism,” states sports nutritionist Anita Bean. “According to the International Society of Sports Nutrition, consuming 30-40g of casein protein 30 minutes before sleep, combined with regular resistance training, can increase muscle protein synthesis throughout the night.” Good pre-sleep options include a protein shake or plain Greek yogurt.

SQUAT

If you’re a newbie to resistance training, start using your bodyweight before progressing to gym weights. Squatting hones movement patterns, helping to avoid injury and the muscle soreness that can negatively impact riding. “Begin with your feet slightly wider than shoulder width and rotated out five to 10 degrees,” says endurance strength specialist Chris Panayiotou. “Squat as if sitting back into a chair, maintaining control as you lower. Do eight to 10 reps per set.”

UP YOUR OMEGA-3

The UK government recommends meeting the minimum consumption of omega-3 oils by eating at least two portions of (preferably oily) fish a week. But according to sports nutritionist Anita Bean, athletes require more to help increase muscle protein synthesis. Up your intake of flax seeds, walnuts or salmon, or pick a supplement looking for ‘EPA’ and ‘DHA’ on the label. A daily dose of 1-3g of EPA and DHA – we need both – has been recommended for athletes.

TAKE A NAP

The journal Sports Medicine conducted a systematic review to assess the benefits of daytime napping on “physical and cognitive performance” in physically active participants. It found improvements in endurance performance, reaction time, attention and short-term memory. The paper suggests 90 minutes as the ideal nap duration.

EAT MORE PROTEIN

To build and maintain muscle mass, it is recommended that masters athletes eat 1.4-2.0g per kilo of body weight per day, according to a study in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition. This is almost twice that of the official recommended daily allowance (RDA) for the general population. The research recommends distributing these protein doses evenly throughout the day, every three to four hours. Suggestions for these doses include a handful of peanuts (7g), three tablespoons of low-fat strained Greek yogurt (15g) or a chicken breast (39g).

PULL A PIGEON POSE

“If their hips are tight, riders are unable to ride in an aero position, and other parts of the body compensate for the lack of movement,” says cycling coach and ex-bike fitter James Walsgrove. “They end up with excessive lateral knee travel. This causes problems up and down the chain and a loss of power and efficiency. I love the Pigeon stretch. Hold it for 30-60 seconds.”

WORK YOUR ‘FOOT CORE’

Cycling specialist physio Bryan McCullough says that when your feet are trapped for hours in stiff-soled cycling shoes, it can weaken the intrinsic foot muscles (IFMs). This may negatively affect foot function and balance, and potentially harm bike performance. Adopt barefoot-style shoes to strengthen the IFMs or search online for the ‘short foot’ exercise.

DON’T LOCK YOUR ELBOWS

Riding with arms locked straight can cause problems above or below the elbows, such as numb hands. The position puts excessive weight and pressure on the shoulders and neck, which causes aches, according to cycling coach and bike-fitter James Walsgrove.

DON’T DRY OUT IN THE COLD

“You might feel less thirsty in cold weather, but this doesn’t mean you don’t sweat at all,” says Andy Blow, sports scientist and founder of Precision Hydration. “It is also worth bearing in mind how hard you are working, as intensity is a major factor in sweat loss.”

TAKE VITAMIN D

Low levels of the vitamin D are thought to be associated with inhibited testosterone production. The ‘sunshine vitamin’ also helps the body absorb calcium, and may be important for boosting the immune system, as well as having a role in muscle contractions. The NHS recommends everyone take a daily supplement containing 10mcg (400IU) during autumn and winter.

FLEX YOUR SPINE

Maintain mobility by doing the Rolling Bridge. Lie on your back with your legs bent and lifted above you. Press your lower back into the floor, now lift your backside off the ground and roll the spine off the floor vertebrae by vertebra until the hips are high. Lower the spine back down again slowly. Visualise each vertebra as links in a bicycle chain and try to place each one down one by one.

HYDRATE BEFORE YOU RIDE

A study of more than 400 university and club level athletes, including cyclists, found that 31.9% of them turned up to begin their sport already dehydrated. An hour or two before you ride, drink a large glass of water, especially if you are riding early, having dehydrated overnight.

BREATHE DEEPLY

Reduce cortisol and improve recovery and sleep with deep breathing. A study in the journal Nature found that stress and anxiety decreased after just one five-minute session of ‘deep and slow’ breathing. This type of breathing was found to stimulate the vagus nerve, signalling the body to relax and unwind.

KNOW YOUR RHR

You might not have Miguel Indurain’s resting heart rate (RHR) of 28bpm, but knowing your RHR is an excellent way to track performance, recovery and health. Record it at the same time of day, while still in bed and before caffeine or training, over three weeks. Then monitor changes in your average RHR, which might indicate you are overcooking the training or getting ill.

EVADE THE MIDDLE AISLES

Those parts of the supermarket packed with highly processed food are best avoided, according to chef and former pro triathlete Lentine Alexis, who advises: “Fill your trolley with colourful, fresh, raw ingredients such as leafy greens, lean proteins and whole grains, and don’t be afraid to pick up eggs, good olive oil and whole fat yogurt.”

UNSWEETEN YOUR BEDTIME

Most of your human growth hormone (HGH), which helps build muscle, is secreted at night. According to Phil Cavell, author of The Midlife Cyclist, HGH levels are glucosesensitive, so reducing sugar at night helps to “offset insulin sensitivity as well as help HGH production levels.”

HIT THE GYM

In their 2014 study ‘Strength training improves performance and pedaling characteristics in elite cyclists’, Rønnestad et al asked nine cyclists to perform endurance training alongside 25 weeks of heavy strength training, while another group did endurance training only. The researchers found no difference in VO2max between the groups, but the group that performed endurance training combined with strength work saw increases in peak power output during the Wingate test (a 30-second cycle test which measures anaerobic power and capacity), peak anaerobic power and mean power output during a 40-minute ‘all-out-trial’, while their torque peaked earlier in the pedal stroke.

MAKE YOUR OWN ENERGY DRINK

“A cheap and simple drink can be made by combining fruit juice with equal amounts of water and 1g of salt,” writes sports nutritionist Nigel Mitchell, author of The Cyclist’s Cookbook. “My best tip is to use the salt sachets you get at fast food restaurants.”

GET YOUR EIGHT HOURS

In a 2023 study in the Journal of Sleep Research, 10 cyclists who got eight hours of shuteye per night for 10 nights had a higher mean power output during rides than sleep-restricted riders (limited to three hours of sleep) during lab time trials. Those who got less sleep also scored less well when assessed for ‘wellness’ and ‘mood.’

THANK THE PLANK

The good old-fashioned plank strengthens the core and shoulders (which is good for general well-being, even if it doesn’t directly improve cycling performance). It’s simple and can be done anywhere, any time. Try the forearm version, and do it three times a week, starting by holding for 30 seconds and gradually building up to a 60-second hold.

WARM UP

Warm-ups are not just for runners. Ours should be on the bike. According to British Cycling guidance, it is akin to allowing your car engine to warm up on a cold day, switching on your aerobic energy system prior to your main effort. Before your event, spend 10-15 minutes gradually working through the gears and increasing cadence, progressively building up to your intended pace or intensity

RESET YOUR FIT

Our bodies change over time. Cycling specialist physio Bianca Broadbent advises having a fresh bike-fit at least once every decade. She warns against aggravating niggles “by trying to cycle with a range of movement incompatible with your current anatomy.”

GET BACK TO A PAIN-FREE NECK

A good range of movement in your mid and upper back means you won’t need to crane your neck to look forwards on the bike. Lie down and place a foam roller underneath the mid (thoracic) spine. With your hands behind your head, lean back to gently move the thoracic spine into extension.

STOP FREEWHEELING

Exercise physiologist and coach Dr Garry Palmer has a pet peeve: freewheeling. “Don’t stop pedalling,” he urges, “it’s a waste of valuable training time if you’re sitting behind others at little or no effort.” Keep those legs spinning to maintain a steady heart rate.

RUN, HOP, JUMP

The study ‘Cycling and bone health: a systematic review’ looked at 31 studies and concluded that cycling, because it’s low-impact, provided little or no benefit to bone mass. If you only cycle, your bone health may gradually decline. Osteogenic activities that boost bone mineral density include running, jumping, plyometrics and heavy lifting.

RECOVER HARD

If you’re going to ride hard, you need to be equally committed to your recovery. “A walk, gentle ride, or yoga can promote endorphins and give your mind a rest from the intensity of training,” says Heidi Viles, who specialises in coaching female cyclists.

SHARE YOUR 2025 GOALS

“Boost your motivation to crawl out of bed on those dark winter mornings by writing down your target events for 2025 and the reasons why you picked them – why they’re important to you,” advises Nick Coley, cyclist and exercise psychologist. “Share this list with others close to you for extra accountability.”