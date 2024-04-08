'Age is no barrier to extreme sports': Cyclist aims to be the oldest woman to row the Atlantic at 70

“I have never seen my age as a barrier to doing anything at all,” says Janine Williams

Janine Williams peers out from a boat
(Image credit: Janine Williams)
Hannah Reynolds
By Hannah Reynolds
published

Cycling is an activity, or sport, you can enjoy at any age. Fitness writer Hannah Reynolds has been speaking to cyclists in their 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and beyond, bringing tips, advice and inspiration from cyclists who are still pedalling as the decades progress.  

Early next year, a quartet of women will set out to row the Atlantic. Along them will be Janine William who - at 70 - aims to become the oldest woman to row the ocean. And, she’s preparing with a lot of cycling.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1