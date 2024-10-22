Everything you need to know about nitrates

Nitrates have been shown to increase blood flow and oxygen delivery to muscles, boosting cycling performance. Rob Kemp assesses how big a gain they offer

Image of beetroot juice
Could beetroot juice be the answer to the quest for free speed?
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rob Kemp
By
published
in Features

Nitrates are naturally occurring compounds formed from nitrogen and oxygen. Dietary nitrate is found in vegetables, particularly leafy green ones and beetroot. The go-to nitrate boost for many cyclists is concentrated beetroot juice in shot form.

“Nitrate supplementation may offer several potential benefits for athletes,” says Professor Mayur Ranchordas, “including improved endurance performance, reduced oxygen consumption during exercise and enhanced blood flow.” However, there are limitations. “Most of the research shows that it’s beneficial for recreational athletes, but few studies have shown benefits in highly trained elites.”

Dr Mayur Ranchordas

Mayur Ranchordas is professor of applied human nutrition for sport and exercise at Sheffield Hallam University whose studies into sports supplementation and nitrates have been published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rob Kemp
Rob Kemp
Freelance Writer

Rob Kemp is a London-based freelance journalist with 30 years of experience covering health and fitness, nutrition and sports sciences for a range of cycling, running, football and fitness publications and websites. His work also appears in the national press and he's the author of six non-fiction books. His favourite cycling routes include anything along the Dorset coast, Wye Valley or the Thames, with a pub at the finish.

Latest