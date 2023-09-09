'It's all about instinct, making split-second decisions': Danny van Poppel on how to be an unbeatable lead-out man
The Dutch powerhouse tells us how he's switched from sprinting to bossing it for others
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
For each article in this long-running WATT WORKS FOR ME series from Cycling Weekly's print edition, we ask a pro rider about their favourite things in training: what has helped them most in getting to where they are today. The aim is to get to the heart of the beliefs and preferences they hold dear when it comes to building form, maximising fitness and ultimately achieving results. Back in July, we sat down with Danny van Poppel...
How has the Tour de France been so far?
This is my third consecutive Tour and for me this one has been the easiest. I think that’s because we’ve had a lot more easy sprint days where the peloton has been more relaxed. Last year was unbelievable – there was never a day off. But this year the GC fight started on day one and that was important for the peloton’s stress.
Why did you make the transition from sprinter to leadout man?
When I was the leader at Intermarché-Wanty [in 2021], there was so much pressure – everyone expected me to win. When it doesn’t go so well, it’s not nice, and no fun. I said to my girlfriend [Dutch F1 reporter Stéphane Kox] that if a good team asked me to be part of their leadout for one of the best sprinters in the world, I would do it. Bora were resigning Sam Bennett and I was more than happy to take the opportunity.
How did you learn how to move around in bunch sprints?
When I turned pro in 2013, I had no clue what I was doing. The first time I properly figured things out was when I was at Wanty [2020-2021] with my brother [Boy van Poppel, Intermarché-Circus-Wanty] and I developed this instinct, similar to what [Michael] Mørkøv has. When Boy would guide me with one kilometre to go, I was always able to finish it off with a sprint, but I started to realise that I could do the finale on my own really well and on instinct, making choices in a split second. Happily for me, not a lot of guys are like that.
How do you develop that instinct?
Experience really helps. Some riders can read a race; I can read a final. I study the course but not too much, as my experience tells me more. I compare it to Formula One: [driver] Max Verstappen will be in pole position and his most important part is the first few seconds – that’s when he needs power to move quickly. It’s the same in a cycling sprint: a short period of time to unleash your power.
What are you trying to improve?
Because I live in Monaco and train in the hills, my power is a bit less than before, but training my 20-second sprint is most important and I do them often. I have come a long way and I do feel like a lot of improvement is still possible. It’s really motivating when you have that feeling. I think you always improve your power with specific training.
What’s been the biggest difference to your training in recent years?
I moved to Monaco two years ago and the result is that I am a much better cyclist. I owe that to having to do more climbing but also my coach at Bora. When I am a leader in races, I am also much better now, and that’s to do with experience.
What off-the-bike work do you do?
After the Classics this year, I started doing shoulder workouts as I was getting headaches, so I’m trying to strengthen that area of my body. Next year I want to focus even more on my upper body to avoid injuries and pain in my neck. If I want to continue at this level, it’ll be nice to be more comfortable on the bike.
How has your training changed in the past decade?
I am much more professional now. When I was young, in Holland, I would have to do efforts of 10 minutes. Finding straight roads with a headwind to do them on wasn’t always possible, so I’d mostly avoid doing them. When I see young guys today working hard with their efforts, I’m like, ‘why wasn’t I like them?’ But you can’t be perfect.
Rider profile: Danny van Poppel
Age: 30
Height: 6ft
FTP: Not supplied
Raised: Moergestel, Netherlands
Lives: Monaco
Rides for: Bora-Hansgrohe
Best results: 1st – Stage 12, Vuelta a España (2015); 1st – Binche-Chimay-Binche (2018, 2021); 1st – Rund um Köln (2023)
Instagram: dannyvanpoppel
Favourite session?
A nice, easy three-and-a-half-hour cafe loop in winter that I do with Wout Poels [Bahrain Victorious] and Dylan Van Baarle [Jumbo-Visma].
Least favourite session?
No one ever looks forward to VO2 max efforts, but the session I really don’t like is low-cadence sprints in the saddle. You have to push so much with your upper body and the next day you have muscle pain in your arms.
Quick-fire faves
Place to ride? Monaco. Great training roads
Race to compete in? Vuelta a España
Way to spend a rest day? Coffee spin with my girlfriend
Cafe stop treat? Any type of cake
Sport or hobby away from cycling? I only like cycling!
Quality in training partner? When they don’t go too fast!
The full version of this article was published in the 20 July 2023 print edition of Cycling Weekly magazine. Subscribe online and get the magazine delivered to your door every week.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Chris first started writing for Cycling Weekly in 2013 on work experience and has since become a regular name in the magazine and on the website. Reporting from races, long interviews with riders from the peloton and riding features drive his love of writing about all things two wheels.
Probably a bit too obsessed with mountains, he was previously found playing and guiding in the Canadian Rockies, and now mostly lives in the Val d’Aran in the Spanish Pyrenees where he’s a ski instructor in the winter and cycling guide in the summer. He almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains.
-
-
Dr Hutch: Pick your ride mates wisely, or endure the consequences
Any mismatch in ability or intention will guarantee that one or both of you suffer, counsels Dr Hutch
By Michael Hutchinson Published
-
Pirelli recalls 14,500 tires due to fall hazard
Italian tire manufacturer Pirelli, together with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, have announced a voluntary recall of the brand’s P ZERO Race tubeless bicycle tires.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
From national road race title, to knee surgery, to Tour de France Femmes: Alice Towers on her 'crazy' year
The national road race champ talks injury recovery, progress and the importance of routines
By David Bradford Published
-
'We're cyclists but we do a lot of jumping!': Sprinter Emma Finucane on making progress by leaps and bounds
The four-time national champion tells us how she’s become Britain’s leading light in the sprint events
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
From shattered elbow to Worlds top-10: Cameron Mason on willpower, patience... and the hunt for a decent vegan breakfast
Britain's top-tier cyclo-cross rider tells us how he keeps getting better year after year
By David Bradford Published
-
'When I say I'm new to road racing, my friends laugh!': Sean Flynn on turning pro after just one season on the road
The former national champion on the mud tells CW how he’s transferred his talents to the tarmac
By David Bradford Published
-
'I'm studying maths – my brain needs something else besides cycling': Thomas Gloag on his hunger for learning on and off the bike
The 21-year-old Londoner and new Jumbo-Visma signing on rising to the challenge as he begins his WorldTour career
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
'I was never the best, I just kept striving': Oscar Onley on the determination that took him all the way to the WorldTour
The young Scot tells us how he broke through and what it meant to almost beat the Tour champ
By David Bradford Published
-
'Covid sidelined me for 16 months, but now I'm a triple national champ!': Kate Allan on her return to form
In her second full season of TT racing, the Team Bottrill rider has pulled off a Nationals hat-trick
By David Bradford Published
-
'It's like being in a breakaway all day': Nathan Haas on switching to gravel racing
After a decade in the WorldTour, the Aussie tells CW about his pivot into the gravel scene
By Joe Laverick Published