Nervous about joining a local cycling club? It could be easier than you think

Cycling clubs are passionate communities that can offer motivating ride buddies, tips and tricks for skill development, and lasting friendships. However, many can appear intimidating from the outside, and you wouldn’t be alone if you’ve watched groups of matching jerseys whizz by and thought “that’s not for me”.

The good news is that most cycling clubs want nothing more than to welcome new riders, and joining in with the fun is more accessible than it may seem from the outside.

If you’d like to join a club this year, but feel nervous about turning up for the first time, we’re here to help.

Are cycling clubs only for MAMILs?

The term MAMIL (middle aged man in lycra) hasn’t become commonplace without cause. “Lack of diversity, inclusion, and equity across all aspects of the sport, but especially in cycling clubs is quite apparent,” says Wayne Francis, founder of Together We Ride (TWR), a cycling club that was established to provide a supportive space for diverse riders.

However, the good news is that there are many groups catering for those who sit outside of cycling’s leading demographic, as well as a growing number of clubs eager to diversify their membership.

Francis founded TWR when he first started looking at local clubs in London, but found his search for one that welcomed diversity fruitless. “I didn't feel like I would fit in,” he recalls, “not seeing anyone who looked like me made me think I wouldn't belong, which was quite off-putting as a newcomer.”

TWR now has 259 members, and continues to grow. “Over the past four years, we have seen a surge in new cyclists riding with us, many of whom are people of colour,” says Francis.

The number of clubs striving to improve diversity in cycling has increased significantly over recent years, and others such as Black Cyclists Network and Brothers Who Bike also provide platforms for elevating the presence and voices of black, Asian and other less represented groups across club cycling.

Groups like Cycle Sisters, Evolve and Hop-On create pathways are providing spaces to cater for different gendered religious or cultural requirements. “I know Muslim women, including many who wear the hijab, who were brand new to cycling five years ago, now doing big sportives and investing in the latest cycling kit, be it road or gravel,” says Diversity in Cycling report author, Andy Edwards.

Cycle Sisters has expanded from a single group to operate in nine boroughs across London, with over 1,500 women in their network and over 100 trained volunteer Ride Leaders. ”We are demonstrating that women from all backgrounds can cycle confidently, normalising cycling for Muslim women and other underrepresented groups,” outlines Deryn Ellis from the club.

Women account for well under a quarter of British Cycling’s membership, but, women-only clubs and events have sought to bridge this gap, and there are a growing range of them in the UK.

British Cycling’s Breeze program launched in 2011 and targets women-indentifying and non-binary cyclists, it’s seen more than 350,000 individuals participate in over 80,000 events. The emphasis of Breeze rides is on gentler-paced rides, but elsewhere, women’s only clubs are upping the pace.

“Our club empowers women with skills and confidence to be self-sufficient and plough their own furrow,” says Belinda Scott, co-founder of Bellavelo, a London based women’s cycling club.

Bellavelo is in good company, with other clubs such as Velociposse and Kent Velo Girls also seeing increases in membership in recent years.“Velociposse began as a women's track cycling team in 2015 with about 15 members. In 2017 we reformed as a club – open to all women, non-binary and trans people, and now have over 100 members,” says Karen Fodor, club chair.

For those seeking a welcoming, but not single-sex, space, clubs like London Dynamo have also stepped up their efforts to improve gender diversity, developing roles such as women’s captain. “We’ve grown from strength to strength, with a particularly strong representation of women riders. Earlier this year we celebrated reaching a club milestone of having 100 women members and are focused on supporting more women in cycling,” says Ellie Cousins, the club’s Women's Captain.

It’s not always ‘full speed ahead’!

People of any gender, age or background can feel intimidated by the outward appearance of cycling clubs, with concerns about being fit enough to match the pace often a major barrier to entry.

“Fear of being dropped from the group ride or slowing others down are widespread worries for people looking to get into group riding,” says Emma Dyson, co-founder of Mellow Jersey, a Mallorca based cycling camp, which caters to a range of speeds and abilities.

However, cycling clubs aiming to welcome new members will usually offer a range of rides - at varying speeds and distances - with each group flanked by a ride leader and backmarker whose job it is to make sure everyone is comfortable and happy. The UK’s Surrey based Redhill CC, for example, starts its rides at ‘G1’, aiming for 25-30 miles at 10-13mph, topping out at ‘G7’, where the group will ride much further and faster. Oxford’s Cowley Road Condors categorise their rides into ‘Social’, ‘Strengthener’, ‘Screamer’ and ‘Skills’, to make sure those joining know what kind of outing they’re signing up to.

Many clubs also provide specific sessions designed to help beginners build confidence. ‘Sofa to Saddle’, for example, hosts a series of progressive rides aiming to replicate the NHS ‘Couch to 5k’ programme, and the Cowley Road Condors provide ‘Intro to Group Riding’ events and ‘Coach to Coffee’ rides with a similar goal.

Cycling UK’s community clubs listings reveal groups with parent and toddler sessions - where equipment such as trailers and child seats are provided - as well as themed rides or sessions that coincide with religious celebrations and holidays. An increasing number of these groups are also making rides accessible and welcoming to people using e-cycles and non-standard cycles such as trikes.

“If you are looking for an accessible ride, check out the routes different clubs offer and seek out those which run no-drop rides,” advises Scott.

Tips for joining your first ride

The first step to having a good experience on your first ride is choosing a club where you know you’ll feel comfortable. Cycling UK and British Cycling are good places to research local clubs, for UK riders. Then, the next step is scanning the club’s website, social media accounts, and just getting in touch.

If you’re a relatively new rider, or concerned about speed, you’ll want to look for a club that either focuses on gentler-paced rides, or offers a range of speeds. Clubs seeking new members and catering for their requirements will provide a ride leader, and backmarker.

It’s wise to get in touch before you turn up for your first ride, that way when you turn up there will be someone aware that you’re a new rider, and ready to help with any questions.

Whilst club run riders will always be ready to help their fellow cyclists with mechanical issues, it’s a good idea to run a health-check on your bike before the ride. Make sure the tyres are in good condition, that your gears change easily and your brake pads have plenty of life in them. And, whilst riders will always help you with a puncture, carry with you any tools you’ll need for a puncture repair.

No cycling club worth its salt will allow members to judge you based on what you choose to wear, as long as your kit is safe and comfortable for riding in. For example, you don’t need to be riding clipped in for an entry-level ride, but, you do need shoes that don’t slip off the pedals.

Group rides on the road tend to operate either in a single line of cyclists, or in two lines, depending upon the road in question - riding in two lines makes it easier for cars to overtake in most instances. Ask about the formation you’ll be riding in, and, if you want to stay closer to the back - where you’ll benefit from drafting and find the pace is easier - just tell someone, and they’ll help to accommodate you. Riders tend to communicate when there are pot holes, obstacles to ride around or cars approaching, again, if these calls are new to you, let someone know so that they can help decipher the language before it becomes second nature.

Finally, try to relax, and have fun! The right club for you will be one that feels welcoming, friendly, and helps you to meet your goals - whether they be enjoying the ride or becoming faster over time. When you’ve found the club for you, it’ll feel like coming home - and there’s no harm in testing a few out whilst you look for that perfect fit.

How can cycling clubs make themselves more inclusive?

Many clubs have already begun to expand outreach to more diverse cycle enthusiasts. However, there is much more progress to be made. Together we Ride’s, Wayne Francis, offers some key advice to other clubs who are looking to cycling clubs who are struggling to reach out to riders from diverse backgrounds.

Understand diverse motivations: Recognise that not everyone joins a cycling club to compete or ride faster, many people are looking for a way to enjoy the outdoors, stay healthy, and be part of a supportive community.

Promote inclusivity: Make a conscious effort to create an inclusive environment. This can be done by highlighting the diversity within the club through social media and other communication channels.

Offer beginner-friendly rides: These rides should be less intense and focus on enjoyment and skill-building rather than speed and distance. Providing clear information about the difficulty level and what to expect can help new members feel more comfortable.

Foster a welcoming atmosphere: Experienced members should be encouraged to mentor newcomers and help them integrate into the group.

Adapt to changing needs: The needs and preferences of cyclists can change over time, and clubs should be flexible in their approach to accommodate these changes. Regularly seeking input from members can help ensure that the club remains relevant and inclusive.

Provide guidance on financial costs: Getting started with cycling can be a significant financial commitment. The cost of a bike and gear can add up quickly, and the variety available can become off-putting. Offering a bit of advice on what riders really do need, and what’s surplus to requirement, goes a long way.

Partner with youth groups to get younger riders: TWR regularly partners with grassroots initiatives to coordinate activities such as a cycling holiday camp at Herne Hill Velodrome (HHV) for young people aged 9 to 16, as well as collaborating with a local school, introducing track cycling to students from non-European and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

For clubs or ride leaders looking for more information on developing inclusion and diversity, Cycling UK has a range of useful toolkits available.

What does it feel like to join a ride for the first time?

One Cycling Weekly reader, a woman in her early 60s, spoke about her first time joining a club ride, with some important advice for other ‘newbies’.

Why did you join a cycling club?

It was my partner’s idea. He joined a trial ride with a local club, so I thought I would tag along to see what it was all about. We already cycled regularly and I had a perfectly adequate entry-level bike. I loved it and I liked them.

What was the first ride like?

I was surprised by how few women there were and was a bit disappointed, and several people had suggested I join one of the clubs with more women on board. Nonetheless, the ride leader made me super welcome and I learned a lot from him about group cycling. He was extremely generous with his time and I wouldn't have kept going if it hadn't been for him.

Did you return for more?

Oh yes. Six years on and I am still a regular. I cycle with a lovely group of guys and coffee afterwards is a highlight. Even when I am unable to cycle (I tend to cycle pretty fearlessly, which has resulted in broken collar bone - amongst other injuries - recently) I go for coffee.

But I am not exclusive. I have also joined a club in London and cycle with them a few times a year, and I go on cycling holidays to Mallorca each year. I wouldn't have done any of this without joining my local club first!

How do you feel clubs could improve their outreach to those looking to get involved in club cycling for the first time?

Our city is really lucky because we have several clubs including one which caters for slower riders and shorter routes. That is the way to attract and retain more riders.

I think there is definitely an untapped market for older women riders. There is a growing number of people like me who will never be faster but have plenty of stamina and love cycling.

What advice would you give somebody else about to test out their first club?

It doesn't matter if you hold people up, it's a test ride. If you get dropped, it's not your fault, it's theirs. If this happens, don't go back- that's not the club for you!

Try a few clubs if you can, and be prepared to join more than one. Although you might have to keep your divided loyalties a secret from your fellow riders!

If you cannot find anything you like, why not use local social media to get a few like-speed and distance folk to set up an informal group. You could consider joining a club en masse as a ready made entry/starter ride.