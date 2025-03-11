Nervous about joining a local cycling club? It could be easier than you think

Spring is the perfect time to sign up to your first group ride, and the good clubs will welcome you with open arms

Image of London Dynamo cyclist smiliing
(Image credit: Oliver Brookwell)
By
published

This article has been produced as part of our 'New to Riding' week, running from March 10 to March 17, with a special focus on tips, tricks and inspiration for new riders.

Cycling clubs are passionate communities that can offer motivating ride buddies, tips and tricks for skill development, and lasting friendships. However, many can appear intimidating from the outside, and you wouldn’t be alone if you’ve watched groups of matching jerseys whizz by and thought “that’s not for me”.

