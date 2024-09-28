Should I cut down my training as I age?

Cycling coach Jon Sharples gives the lowdown on how to stay at the top of your cycling game as the years go by

cyclist riding towards camera stress on shoulders
(Image credit: Future)
By
published
in Features

As cyclists age, our training routines need to be adjusted to accommodate the inevitable physiological changes that come with getting older. While genetics play a significant role in determining how quickly or slowly we age, there are strategies all cyclists can use to stay competitive for longer.

Headshot of trainsharp coach john sharples
John Sharples

Jon Sharples is owner and head of performance at TrainSharp, based near Lewes in Sussex: trainsharp.co.uk

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Shrubsall

Steve has been writing (mainly fitness features) for Cycling Weekly for 11 years. His current riding inclination is to go long on gravel bikes... which melds nicely with a love of carbs

Latest