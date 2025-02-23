Study shows fitness metric may influence longevity - but does VO2 max tell us the whole story?

Does having a high VO2 max really add years to your life? Hannah Reynolds investigates

Cyclist rides up a steep climb out the saddle
(Image credit: Future)
Hannah Reynolds
By
published
in Features

VO2 max – your body’s ability to transport and use oxygen during intense exercise – is more than just a measure of athletic performance. Long regarded as the gold standard for cardiovascular fitness, this key metric, measured in millilitres of oxygen per kilogram of body weight per minute (ml/kg/min), is now linked to something even more important: longevity. New research reveals that those with a higher VO2 max not only perform better in endurance sports but also have a signifi cantly lower risk of cardiovascular disease, hypertension, type-2 diabetes, and even premature death. In short, boosting your VO2 max could be one of the most powerful ways to extend your life.

Health and human performance specialist Dr David Lipman explains why VO2 max is such a reliable indicator of cardiovascular fitness: “It encompasses many body systems. It shows how much you can breathe in and get from your lungs to your blood and from your blood to the muscles.” The higher an athlete’s VO2 max, the more fuel they can burn at their top end. “There is a large genetic component,” adds Lipman, “but it is also trainable.”

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0

Poor

Fair

Good

Excellent

Fit cyclist

Men 20-29

< 34

34-44

45-51

> 52

> 60

Women 20-29

< 26

26-35

36-41

> 42

> 50

Men 30-39

< 32

32-41

42-47

> 48

> 58

Women 30-39

< 24

24-33

34-39

> 40

> 48

Men 40-49

< 30

30-38

39-44

> 45

> 55

Women 40-49

< 22

22-31

32-36

> 37

> 45

Men 50-59

< 26

26-35

36-42

> 43

> 50

Women 50-59

< 20

20-28

29-33

> 34

> 42

Men 60-69

< 22

22-30

31-36

> 37

> 47

Women 60-69

< 18

18-26

27-31

> 32

> 40

Men 70+

< 18

18-27

28-33

> 34

> 42

Women 70+

< 16

16-24

25-29

> 30

> 38

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1