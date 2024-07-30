Rein it in at 20, get strong at 50: Expert advice on cycle training at every age

As we age, we’re faced with common problems that are to the detriment to our cycling performance. Thankfully, our team of world-class coaches are here to extract the most from your cycling life in your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and beyond…

Cyclist in 20s, 40s, 50s
(Image credit: Future)
James Witts
By
published
in Features

One minute, your aerodynamic profile’s impacted by acne. The next, you’re turbo training to the backdrop of Songs of Praise. In-between, you’ve trained consistently. But have you trained smart? In other words, have you taken into account the issues that impact your riding as the years roll by? These can be physiological, sociological or emotional. Do so and you’ll optimise your on- and off-the-bike time, ensuring you’re at your peak, no matter what age you are. 

We’ve dived into the factors that affect performance as you age, whether you’re an experienced rider or a newcomer, followed by targeted age solutions from the world’s finest cycling coaches. Of course, there are always outliers and we all have different experiences, but as a broad base we’ll lay the foundations for riding strong until you match the achievements of Robert Marchand, who in January 2017 set a track-cycling world record in the over-105 age group, covering 22.547km in one hour.

James Witts
James Witts

James Witts is a Somerset-based cycling writer, keen amateur cyclist and author of Riding with the Rocketmen (Bloomsbury, £14.99)

