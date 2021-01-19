Olympic gold medallist Kristin Armstrong launches coaching programme designed to get more women cycling 

Olympic gold medallist Kristin Armstrong has launched a new training programme designed to get more women engaging with cycling.

KX3 Lifestyle and Coaching officially launches on Tuesday (January 19) and will be a membership-based training and coaching community specifically for women in cycling, offering group rides, virtual group coaching, coffee and wine chats, and structured workouts.

The first offering from KX3, which is co-founded by Olympian, mother and coach, Kristin Armstrong, is an 18-week coaching programme designed for both Zwift and outdoor riding, depending on the rider’s preference.

Armstrong, a gold medallist in the Olympic time trials in 2008, 2012, and 2016, said: “This idea is more than 10 years in the making, and I’ve finally teamed up with two women I trust implicitly, to bring our collective passion, knowledge, and experience in the world of cycling to women of all ages and abilities through our new group coaching platform.

“Cycling has brought so much to our lives personally and professionally, and through KX3 we’ll deliver more than just training plans—we’re looking to grow a trusted community created by women for women, where we can turn for connection, ideas, helpful and educational content, and opportunities to serve as mentors—and mentees.”

The first offering from KX3 is a training programme split into three six-week sections, available through TrainingPeaks.

Members will also have access to monthly Zoom group coaching sessions led by Armstrong and other experts, Zoom coffee and wine chats on shared topics, Zwift group rides, structured workouts and discounts on KX3-parter products.

Later this year KX3 will also be introducing its own online platform, to help grow its community and to offer how-to videos, recipes and nutrition, strength training, and tips for indoor and outdoor riding.

The membership will cost $14.99 a month (£11) and the cost for each six-week coaching programme on TrainingPeaks is $49.99 (£36.70).

The venture is geared towards cyclists of all experience levels – from new starters to junior athletes, recreational cyclists and stay-at-home mums.

Find out more here.

KX3 is founded alongside cyclists Nicola Cranmer and Heather Hill-Foster.

Cranmer, founder of the Twenty24 women’s racing team, said: “KX3 Lifestyle + Coaching will really be filling a gap when it comes to opportunities for women to learn from the best, no matter where they are starting on the bike or where they live in the world.”

Hill Foster added: “We want to bring more women to this place where they fall in love with what bikes do for us.

“Riding your bike is a means of building friendships, easing stress, learning new skills, preparing for and accomplishing goals, and sharing stories along the way. I have always turned to sport and nutrition as a means to feel happier and stronger both physically and mentally, and I’m excited to bring my passions for cycling, cooking, and overall wellness, as well as lessons learned, to what we offer our members around the world through KX3.”