Mavic will not provide neutral service at the Tour de France for first time since 1977

Mavic will no longer be providing the neutral service at the Tour de France, bringing the 44-year-old tradition to an end.

The iconic French wheel-builder has provided support for all Tour riders since 1977, becoming a familiar feature in the French Grand Tour.

But the organiser of the Tour de France, ASO, has announced that Mavic will not longer be providing the neutral support at its races, as Japanese component company Shimano will take over the role.

Mavic will no longer be providing neutral support in any ASO races, including the likes of Paris-Roubiaix and Paris-nice.

A post on the official Tour de France Twitter account said: “Shimano will adorn the neutral support cars in all ASO races, offering all riders assistance to get back on the road as quickly as possible in the event of a crash or a mechanical issue.”

Mavic has been battling through financial difficulty in recent years as the company was placed into receivership in 2020, in need of a buyer to secure its future.

In July last year, a court in Grenoble in the south of France ruled that Mavic would be taken over by the Bourrelier Group, a French family holding company.

The takeover means Mavic will keep 105 out of the 210 staff it currently employs, as well as its research and development facility, and its production site.

Bourellier, which owns French DIY chain Bricorama, said its plans to focus on the aluminium and carbon rim, hub and wheel aspects of the Mavic business.

In a statement, the new owner said: “Mavic must rediscover the dimension of a family SME with agile governance and short and autonomous decision-making circuits that it has lacked in recent years, and with a refocus on what has made the success of the brand.”

Mavic, founded in 1889, is best known for its wheels but has also expanded into shoes and clothing over the years.