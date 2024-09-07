What it takes to go as fast as ever at 50

Five o’clock in the morning is 2023 British Best All-Rounder Andy Critchlow's favourite time to train

Andy Critchlow
Critchlow won the CTT BBAR in 2023
(Image credit: Brian Jones)
By
published
in Features

Andy Critchlow won the 2023 BBAR [British Best All-Rounder], also winning the UCI Masters Time Trial World Champion in his age group the same year. Here, he tells us the training that goes into achieving 400 watts for almost 30 minutes.

You are the current BBAR – what does that entail?

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cycling Weekly

Founded in 1891, Cycling Weekly and its team of expert journalists brings cyclists in-depth reviews, extensive coverage of both professional and domestic racing, as well as fitness advice and 'brew a cuppa and put your feet up' features. Cycling Weekly serves its audience across a range of platforms, from good old-fashioned print to online journalism, and video.

Latest