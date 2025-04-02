'There are no magic potions': how one record breaker is still thriving at 65

In this seventh decade, Joe Barr is thriving in a second career as an ultra racer

Joe Barr racing in Ireland
Joe Barr racing in Ireland
Ultra-racer Joe Barr always refers to himself as having had two careers – one as a young and successful road racer who won a Commonwealth Games medal and National Championships; and one as a world-beating ultra-distance racer that began in his forties and now, at the age of 65, shows no sign of letting up.

There are no prizing for guessing that, of the two, he says it is ultra racing that has been the more enjoyable.

Latest