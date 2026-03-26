'A big deal for women in sport’: Life Time introduces pregnancy policy for Grand Prix athletes after Sarah Sturm announces pregnancy

Life Time has introduced a pregnancy policy for its Grand Prix series, allowing athletes who become pregnant after being selected to defer their roster spot to the following season without penalty.

The new rule was announced after veteran gravel racer Sarah Sturm, a two-time podium finisher in the series, revealed she is pregnant and will step away from competition this season.

"I am so excited to announce this very big news," Sturm wrote in her announcement. “When I got pregnant my first call was to the Life Time Grand Prix to figure out what to do. This sparked a whole conversation and with the hard work of the people at Life Time we now have a pregnancy policy."

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Now in its fifth season, the Life Time Grand Prix is the most prestigious racing series in America. The series features the most challenging gravel and mountain bike events across the country, contested by a hand-picked cast of just 44 international athletes.

Getting selected for the series is highly competitive. Under the policy, any athlete accepted into the Life Time Grand Prix who later becomes pregnant can withdraw from the series and retain a protected roster position for the following year.

"This is a big deal for women in the Grand Prix and for women in sport," said Sturm. "There is so much uncertainty as an athlete, especially as a female. This policy shows us respect and trust that we are capable of continuing our careers even after we have children. Of course, we know that’s possible as women, and now we have the support from the biggest off-road race series in America."

According to the official policy, pregnancy protection applies only to athletes who become pregnant after being selected to the Grand Prix roster. Those athletes may withdraw "without penalty" and will receive a protected place for the following season.

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To preserve access for other racers, Life Time said it may temporarily expand the number of wildcard invitations in seasons when the policy is used. In practical terms, that means the series could add an extra wildcard slot rather than reducing available opportunities elsewhere in the field.

Pregnancy protection lasts for one subsequent season only. If an athlete chooses not to return in that protected year, the roster protection expires.

Sturm, who finished third overall in the Grand Prix in 2022 and fourth in 2023, said she expects to return to the series in 2027.

"It feels like a long way away, but I’ll see you in 2027 with one extra family member," she said.