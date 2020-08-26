Best cycle clothing for kids: a buyer’s guide

If your kids are getting into cycling, you’ll want to make sure that they have the best kids’ cycle clothing to make it a comfortable experience.

After all, you wouldn’t enjoy riding in a damp, sweaty cotton tee shirt and unpadded shorts, so why would they?

We have reviewed the best kids’ cycle clothing, covering jerseys, shorts, tights, rain jackets, hi viz jackets and gloves. We’ve got your little one sorted for their bike adventures.

Best kids’ cycle clothing: what to look for

Fortunately, there’s a wide range of children’s cycle clothing that’s a scaled down version of adult kit and that’s available at reasonable prices.

The best kids’ cycle clothing will have the same features as that designed for adults with an array of technical fabrics: lightweight for hot weather, insulated for cold days and waterproof against the rain.

We’ve rounded up our pick of the best kids’ cycle clothing available from the big online retailers below.

Waist shorts

Bib shorts can be pretty awkward even for adults, so you may find your kids would prefer the ease of use of waist shorts.

Among the best kids’ cycle clothing, there’s a good range of padded and unpadded waist shorts available from well known brands, as well as padded undershorts to beef up the protection from a sharp saddle when it’s needed.

Specialized RBX Comp Logo Faze Kids Shorts

A kids’-specific pad makes for comfortable riding in these waist shorts from Specialized. There’s a soft elastic waist gripper and they’re made from elastane-containing fabric for a close, comfortable fit.

Buy now: Specialized RBX Comp Logo Faze Kids Shorts from Rutland Cycling for £28.99

BTwin 100 kids’ padded cycling shorts

There are four sizes available in Decathlon’s padded kids’ waist shorts, suiting youngsters from 8 up to 14 years. There’s plenty of stretch and a quality foam pad to make riding more comfortable. As for the price – well, what a bargain.

Buy now: BTwin RR 900 kid’s padded cycling shorts from Decathlon for £4.99

Endura Kids MT500 Junior Baggy Short

Kids not into the lycra look? These childrens’ baggies from Endura come in a striking orange, as well as blue. There’s a black option too – a shrewder choice when it comes to laundry. Made of lightweight nylon, there are a couple of zipped pockets and they come with Endura’s Clickfast padded liner to up the comfort level. They’re available in three sizes from 7 to 12 years.

Buy now: Endura Kids MT500 Junior Baggy Short from Rutland Cycling for £47.49

Bib shorts

For kids who want the full pro cycling experience, bib shorts are less restrictive than waist shorts when riding and less likely to sag with repeated changes of position. They are, however, a bit more tricky to get on and off and when taking comfort breaks.

dhb Kids Bib Shorts

Dhb’s kids’ bib shorts come with all the features including lycra fabric and a kids’-specific pad. The bibs are mesh for breathability and the shorts are antibacterial treated and have reflective logos. As usual with dhb’s kids’ range, there are loads of size options, with four sizes to fit kids from age 6 up to 14 years.

Buy now: dhb Kids Bib Shorts from Wiggle for £25.00

BTwin RR 900 kid’s cycling bib shorts

Available in four sizes from 8 up to 14 years, these padded bib shorts from sports superstore Decathlon come with mesh straps, wide leg grippers and a decent foam pad. They look smart, are reasonably priced and we rate them.

Buy now: BTwin RR 900 kid’s cycling bib shorts from Decathlon for £19.99

Tights

A good pair of warm tights is one of the best kids’ cycle clothing pieces to see them through their cool weather rides in comfort. They’ll be fleeced on the inside and include a decent pad. The pad doesn’t need to be as technical as an adult’s pad – kids are lighter and not likely to be riding as long, but they’ll want enough padding for comfort during their trips.

Madison Sportive Youth Thermal Bib Tights

Sized from 9 up to 14 years, these tights are made of fleece backed lycra for warmth and there’s a 1D-Sport pad for saddle protection along with reflective details. Flat-locked stitching ensures ride comfort and the stirrups mean a good fit for riders of different heights.

Buy now: Madison Sportive Youth Thermal Bib Tights from Cyclestore for £28.49

Alternatively, there’s a waist tight version if your kids don’t like bibs.

Buy now: Madison Sportive Youth Thermal Tights from Cyclestore for £26.99

BTwin kids’ cycling tights 100 black

For cooler weather riding, these waist tights from Decathlon have a brushed fleece inside surface and there’s the same foam pad as in the BTwin summer shorts. Plus reflective elements at the hips and lower legs add some extra visibility.

Buy now: BTwin kids’ cycling tights 100 black from Decathlon for £8.99

Short sleeved jerseys

The best kids’ short sleeved cycling jerseys will mimic the best summer jerseys for adults, with similar features and made from technical, lightweight, wicking fabrics. Many will have a full zip and moist will feature back pockets for snacks while out riding.

dhb Kid’s Short Sleeve Jersey

Dhb’s clothing isn’t just for adults, as this well priced kids’ jersey demonstrates. It’s available from age 6 up to 12 years and in a range of colours, including this Sunrise pattern. Proper cycling details include three rear pockets, a silicone hem gripper, a full length zip and reflective accents. And for when the temperature starts to drop, Dhb makes long sleeved jerseys for kids too.

Buy now: dhb Kid’s Short Sleeve Jersey from Wiggle for £15.40

BTwin RC 100 kid’s short sleeve cycling jersey

BTwin gets the basics right in its kids’ cycling jersey. It’s quick drying and not too tight, with a front quarter zip for when things warm up. Out back there are two pockets for mid-ride snacks.

Buy now: BTwin RC 100 kid’s short sleeve cycling jersey from Decathlon for £7.99

Endura Ray Short Sleeve Kids Jersey

Another scaled down adults jersey to fit kids, the Ray has three rear pockets and a half zip. It’s available in three sizes for kids from 7 up to 12.

Buy now: Endura Ray Short Sleeve Kids Jersey from Cyclestore for £26.59

Rain jackets

For wet weather cycling, your kids will want a waterproof jacket. The best will have hi-viz features like bright colours and lots of relectives, to help keep your young ones well-seen when they’re out riding. If it’s cold, you’ll want enough space underneath to layer up too.

Madison Sportive Hi-viz Youth Waterproof Jacket

Designed for ages 9 up to 14, this jacket not only fends off the rain, it comes with a pixelated fabric for low light visibility and in four different colours to ring the changes. Based on the adult’s design, it’s packable too and comes with a rear pocket for extra gear.

Buy now: Madison Sportive Hi-viz Youth Waterproof Jacket from Cyclestore for £53.99

BTwin Kid’s Hi-Viz Waterproof Cycling Jacket 500

Another piece of kids’ cycling kit from Decathlon that mixes great features and a low price, this waterproof jacket comes in bright yellow with additional reflectives. It’s seam sealed, like the best waterproof cycling jackets, windproof and has a chest pocket to hold extras. Sizing is from 8 to 13 years.

Buy now: BTwin Kid’s Hi-Viz Waterproof Cycling Jacket 500 from Decathlon for £24.99

Hi viz gilets

For any kid cycling on the road, a high visibility vest is a really good idea. They should come with loads of reflective taping, be easy to get on and off and fit over a bulky jacket and other clothing that a child might want to wear for comfort in cold conditions.

Frog High Visibility Kids Vest

This hi viz vest from kids’ bike brand Frog comes in two size options with large swathes of reflective tape across its frog-green fabric. There’s the Frog logo splashed on it too – perfect for matching your child’s bike.

Buy now: Frog High Visibility Kids Vest from Rutland Cycling for £7.49

Wowow Kids Fun Jacket

With different fluoro colour options, the Wowow jacket is designed to stand out, aided by 2.5cm wide reflective stripes front and back. There’s a front zip closure and a name tag inside so that they can keep tabs on their jacket once they arrive at their destination.

Buy now: Wowow Kids Fun Jacket from Halfords for £7.99

Altura Childrens Night Vision Vest

Another super-high visibility option, the Altura vest comes in a mix of colours, with loads of reflective tape. There are three sizes to fit kids between 5 and 12 years old.

Buy now: Altura Childrens Night Vision Vest from Cyclestore for £9.99

Gloves and mitts

Kids like to muck around on their bikes – and often they end up on the floor. A decent pair of gloves or mitts makes sense to minimise the chance of injury. Full finger gloves will also make for a more comfortable experience on wet or cold rides.

Altura Kids Airstream Mitts

Altura’s mitts come with the same tech as the brand’s adult version, with a memory foam palm pad, high wicking fabric and a cuff adjustment tab. There’s even a snot wipe for on-bike nose comfort.

Buy now: Altura Kids Airstream Mitts from Wiggle from £9.99

Kiddimoto Union Jack Gloves

Available in two sizes, the Kidimoto mitts are sized for ages 2 up to 6. There are padded palm grips, along with a breathable back and the mitts are closed with a velcro tab for a snug fit. There are other designs available including red polka dots for the budding King/Queen of the Mountains climbers.

Buy now: Kiddimoto Union Jack Gloves from Halfords for £7.99

Specialized Lodown Kids Gloves

The full fingered Specialized Lodown gloves give a bit more protection than mitts. They’re not padded, but the suede palm is designed to offer good bar feel and durability. There’s an adjustable cuff to ensure the great fit and there are four sizes and two colour options.

Buy now: Specialized Lodown Kids Gloves from Cyclestore for £18.00

Altura Kids Spark Gloves

Available in blue/black or orange/black, the full fingered Spark gloves are designed for protection rather than insulation, with a high wicking fabric construction backed up by memory foam padding. There are easy on/off cuffs for the budding young rider.

Buy now: Altura Kids Spark Gloves from Wiggle for £11.99