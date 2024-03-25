A bikepacking trip is the perfect way to see the last viewable solar eclipse in the U.S. for 20 years - here's how

On April 8, 2024 at approximately 1:27 p.m. CT, a solar eclipse will be visible in southwestern Texas, and will continue to make its way across a 115-mile-wide path, finishing in northern Maine at approximately 4:35 p.m. ADT.

Along the way, the full solar eclipse will pass over parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, New York and Vermont, to name just some of the states who have the privilege of watching this relatively rare event unfold in its entirety.

The last solar eclipse was on August 21, 2017 and the next solar eclipse visible from the contiguous U.S. won’t be until August 23, 2044. Meaning, that this is the last viewable solar eclipse for 20 years.

The best way to see this four-and-a-half-minute wonder is while wearing solar eclipse safety glasses in a remote location. And what better way to get there than on a bike tour.

The Routes:

Viewing the April solar eclipse by bike may be your best bet to enjoy this planetary event in a calm, natural environment. Adventure Cycling Association has shortlisted 12 bike routes that will allow riders to view the eclipse in totality - but only if you time it just right, so be sure not to dawdle at a coffee stop beforehand.