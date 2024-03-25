A bikepacking trip is the perfect way to see the last viewable solar eclipse in the U.S. for 20 years - here's how
The April 8, 2024 solar eclipse will last just 4.5 minutes. Here are 12 bike routes to see the wonder by bike
On April 8, 2024 at approximately 1:27 p.m. CT, a solar eclipse will be visible in southwestern Texas, and will continue to make its way across a 115-mile-wide path, finishing in northern Maine at approximately 4:35 p.m. ADT.
Along the way, the full solar eclipse will pass over parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, New York and Vermont, to name just some of the states who have the privilege of watching this relatively rare event unfold in its entirety.
The last solar eclipse was on August 21, 2017 and the next solar eclipse visible from the contiguous U.S. won’t be until August 23, 2044. Meaning, that this is the last viewable solar eclipse for 20 years.
The best way to see this four-and-a-half-minute wonder is while wearing solar eclipse safety glasses in a remote location. And what better way to get there than on a bike tour.
The Routes:
Viewing the April solar eclipse by bike may be your best bet to enjoy this planetary event in a calm, natural environment. Adventure Cycling Association has shortlisted 12 bike routes that will allow riders to view the eclipse in totality - but only if you time it just right, so be sure not to dawdle at a coffee stop beforehand.
- The Southern Tier: Stretch from the Amistad National Recreational Area, TX (totality 1:28 pm), to Austin, TX (totality 1:36 pm)
- Texas Hill Country Loop: The entire loop except the portion from Southeast Austin, TX (totality 1:36 pm), to New Braunfels, TX (totality 1:35 pm)
- Arkansas High Country Loop:
- The entire South Loop with Little Rock, AR as an anchor city (totality 1:51 pm)
- The entire Central Loop with Conway, AR (totality 1:51 pm) or Russellville, AR (totality 1:50 pm as anchor cities)
- Great Rivers South: Stretch from Park Hills, MO (totality 1:58 pm) to Smithland, KY (totality 2:01 pm)
- TransAmerica Trail: Stretch from Summersville, MO (totality 1:56 pm) to Marion, KY (totality 2:02 pm)
- Underground Railroad:
- Stretch from Smithland, KY (totality 2:01 pm), to just west of Owensboro, KY (totality 2:03 pm
- Stretch from Xenia, OH (totality 3:11 pm), to London, OH (totality 3:12 pm)
- Stretch from Worthington, OH (totality 3:12 pm), to Mt. Vernon, OH (totality 3:13 pm)
- Stretch from Holmesville, OH (totality 3:14 pm), to Hamilton, Ontario (totality 3:09 pm)
- Stretch from Everett, OH (totality 3:14 pm), on Detroit Alternate to Toledo, OH (totality 3:13 pm)
- Eastern Express Connector: Stretch going from Effingham, IL (totality 2:03 pm), to Indianapolis, IN (totality 3:18 pm)
- Northern Tier: Stretch between Zanesville, IN (totality 3:09 pm), and just west of Ticonderoga, NY (totality 3:26 pm)
- Chicago to New York City: Stretch between north of Tipton, IN (totality 3:07 pm), and London, OH (totality 3:12 pm)
- Lake Erie Connector:
- Stretch of the Main Route between Ridgetown, Ontario (totality 3:15 pm) and Fort Erie, Ontario (totality 3:18 pm)
- Stretch of the Ferry Alternate A from Tilbury, Ontario (totality 3:15 pm) to Wheatley, Ontario (totality 3:14 pm)
- Entire Ferry Alternate B (Wheatly, Ontario to Morpeth, Ontario)
- Entire Ferry Alternate C (Wheatley, Ontario to Huron, OH)
- Adirondack Park Loop:
- Stretch of the Main Route from just north of Speculator, NY (totality 3:35 pm), to just north of Ticonderoga, NY (totality 3:26 pm)
- Entire Burlington Ferry Spur: Burlington, VT, to Port Henry, NY (totality for both 3:26 pm)
- Green Mountains Loop: Main Route from just north of Ticonderoga, NY, clockwise to St. Johnsbury, VT (totality 3:28 pm)
