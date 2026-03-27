A world champion's track bike built by an Olympian
Graham Webb won on both road and track at national and world level.
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While Graham Webb is perhaps best known for winning the 1967 Amateur Road Race World Championship, his palmares on the track is equally impressive. In 1966 Webb won the National 4,000 metres individual pursuit title, as well the team pursuit. The Birminghman born rider also set national records for 10, 25 miles and the hour; he held the latter for decades until Graeme O’Bree and then Chris Boardman surpassed his mark. And this is the bike he did it on.
Webb’s Tommy Godwin frameset is made using Reynolds 531 double butted tubing. It features a notable high bottom bracket of 11 x ¼” to handle the steep banking of the track. The frame has been restored to its original colours; Dave Marsh met Graham in Belgium who asked him to take the bike back to the UK to be renovated.
Marsh would go on to build two bikes for Webb as well, one for the road and one for the track, which he used to great success at the Masters Track World Championships in Manchester. Both bikes remain with Webb’s family in Belgium, where he lived until his death in 2017.Article continues below
Many of the classic bikes we feature, including this one, are owned by Dave Marsh of Universal Cycle Centre in Rotherham. Marsh was a national level racer in his day as well as event organiser later on. He has an extensive collection of beautifully restored bikes, many of which he has bought from original owners, or the family of
Much of the build is courtesy of Campagnolo. The Record Piste chainset features a 49t x ⅛” chainring with 170mm long cranks. The pedals are also Record Piste and fitted with Christophe chrome steel toe clips and leather straps.
The 36-hole large flange Record hubs are laced to Mavic Sprint rims and shod with Vittoria tubular tyres. As was often the case in this ear, the spokes are tied and soldered together to provide some additional strength and rigidity.
The two-bolt Campagnolo seat post is more notable for the saddle attached to it. It’s a rather faded and scuffed Cinelli Unicanitor, the world’s first plastic model. It was fitted to Webb’s road bike before he went on to win the World Amateur race in Heerlen, Netherlands, ahead of Claude Guyot and René Pijnen.
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Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine, Simon has been working at the title since 2001. He first fell in love with cycling in 1989 when watching the Tour de France on Channel 4, started racing in 1995 and in 2000 he spent one season racing in Belgium. During his time at CW (and Cycle Sport magazine) he has written product reviews, fitness features, pro interviews, race coverage and news. He has covered the Tour de France more times than he can remember along with the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games and many other international and UK domestic races. He became the 134-year-old magazine's 13th editor in 2015 and can still be seen riding bikes around the lanes of Surrey, Sussex and Kent. Albeit a bit slower than before.
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