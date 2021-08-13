Bahrain-Victorious unveil special edition jersey for Vuelta a España
The team has changed their strip so as not to clash with the red leader's jersey
By Jonny Long
Bahrain-Victorious will wear a special edition jersey for the upcoming Vuelta a España so as not to clash with the Spanish Grand Tour red leader's jersey as well as raise awareness around obesity and diabetes.
Bahrain is said to be one of the countries most affected by diabetes, where the incidence of diabetes is 14.7 per cent of the adult population, expected to rise to a quarter in the Gulf by 2030.
The design is said to be a nod to previous iterations of the team's strip, when they were called Bahrain-Merida and Bahrain-McLaren, and is emblazoned with various statistics and quotes about diabetes: “30 minutes of exercise a day reduces your risk of diabetes by 25%”, “Riding Away From Obesity and Diabetes” and “Every Pedal Stroke is a Victory.”
While the professionals take on three weeks of racing across Spain, the team is also inviting fans and members of the public to do 30 minutes of exercise every day and log it on the team's Strava club through which they can win prizes for participating.
>>> Tom Pidcock using Grand Tour debut at Vuelta a España 2021 as learning experience
Bahrain-Victorious line up for the Vuelta with Mikel Landa as leader accompanied by a strong supporting cast.
Jack Haig returns to Grand Tour racing after crashing out of the Tour de France, while Damiano Caruso will be dreaming of going as well as he did in the Giro d'Italia in May, where he finished second overall. Mark Padun, Gino Mäder, Wout Poels, Jan Tratnik and Yukiya Arashiro complete the strong eight-man squad.
At the recent Tour de France Bahrain-Victorious also wore a special jersey, albeit just for the team presentation, a blue and white number also raising awareness around obesity and diabetes.
After the team presentation, the jerseys were destroyed and one was 'minted' as an NFT (non-fungible token). This time, however, a tangible version of the Vuelta jersey is available for fans to purchase.
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
Egan Bernal says winning all three Grand Tours is the 'biggest goal in my career now'
The Colombian star comes into the Vuelta a España as one of the big favourites for the title
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tweets of the week: Geraint Thomas, Chris Hoy and getting cosy with Cav
Another week, another offering of pure fuego tweets to pour down your gullet
By Jonny Long •
-
Five things to look out for at the Vuelta a España 2021 week one
The final Grand Tour of the year kicks off with a tough first week
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Enric Mas, Miguel Ángel López and Alejandro Valverde lead the line at Vuelta a España for Movistar
The usual trident of leaders is back again for the Spanish Grand Tour
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Vuelta a España organiser 'optimistic' that Primož Roglič will defend title against Egan Bernal and Tadej Pogačar
The Slovenian has won the last two Spanish Grand Tours
By Chris Marshall-Bell •