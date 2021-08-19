BBC's Carol Kirkwood 'permanently scarred' after being hit by car driver while cycling
The weather presenter says she's too scared to get back on the bike since recovering
BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood says she won't ride her bike on the road again after a driver hit her from behind last year, leaving her "permanently scarred".
The 59-year-old was hit by the driver of the car from behind while she was riding her bike near Slough, Berkshire, leaving her with a severe injury to her left knee.
Speaking to the Slough Observer, Kirkwood said: "My left knee was badly injured. It was cut down to the kneecap and some of my nerves were hanging out. I sent a picture of it to my boss and he said it looked like I’d been attacked by a shark.
"But I had a brilliant doctor in Wexham Park Hospital who sewed me back together again."
>>> Police release harrowing video of moment six-year-old cyclist hit by drug driver
Kirkwood, who brings a cheery smile to the weather on the BBC's Breakfast programme, said her helmet prevented her from face-planting the ground in the incident.
"I only bruised my nose because my helmet had a peak at the front, otherwise I would have face-planted. So I was lucky," she said.
The presenter added how the collision has completely knocked her confidence on the bike and that she is fearful of cycling on the road again. Before the incident, she took part in rides such as London to Brighton and the Palace to Palace, but now she focuses on walking and is looking to start running again.
"It was such a shock," Kirkwood said. "I had dreams about it and I still do. Sometimes, I still get upset talking about it. It’s not on my mind all the time, but I dream about being hit."
"I’m permanently scarred. I’ve also lost some of the feeling in my knee in places, I’ve permanent damage to my thumb joint and scarring to my elbow."
Kirkwood did all her own physiotherapy work as the collision occurred in the middle of the Coronavirus lockdown last year, using her days off work to complete rehab to her injury in her permitted hour of outside exercise.
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
