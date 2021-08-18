Police release harrowing video of moment six-year-old cyclist hit by drug driver

Police have released a harrowing video showing the moment a six-year-old cyclist was hit by a drug driver.

Noah Herring was riding his bike on a designated cycle lane with his dad James, on their way to a park in February 2021, when driver Harry Summersgill hit them with his car while travelling at 60mph in a residential area.

Summersgill was found to be under the influence of multiple drugs - cannabis, cocaine, and ketamine - at the time of the crash and was arrested by police and later charged.

Noah suffered serious injuries as a result of being hit by Summersgill, but miraculously survived.

The young boy’s family have now joined a national campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of driving while under the influence of drugs and have agreed for footage from the moments around the crash to be released.

Footage has been compiled from helmet camera footage from Noah’s dad’s GoPro, as well as CCTV images from nearby the scene, and police body-worn cameras in the moments after the crash

The video also included disturbing audio of Noah’s dad James phoning for an ambulance as his son screams in pain after the crash.

Inspector Dave Williams, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, said: “Noah and James were out riding their bikes and having a pleasant morning when Harry Summersgill, knowingly under the influence of a cocktail of drugs, drove his car and struck Noah at high speed.

"Noah’s family know how lucky they were that day; the outcome could have been much worse and we’re all thankful that it wasn’t.

“To anyone who may get into their car with the intention of driving whilst under the influence; I would urge you to watch this footage and see the horrendous circumstances for yourself.

“No driver should ever take risks like these. It is unacceptable and we won’t tolerate anyone who takes drugs or drinks alcohol and gets behind the wheel of their vehicle.

“Our message is simple. Don’t do it.”

The crash happened in Yarm Road, Stockton on February 28 this year, when 24-year-old Summersgill hit Noah at more than 60mph in a 30mph zone.

Summersgill was arrested at the scene and was later charged with driving under the influence of drugs. He has since been jailed for three years.