British cyclist breaks Everesting world record after 114 hours of riding, climbing more than anyone else before

British rider Nima Javaheri has set an incredible new Everesting world record, achieving an elevation of 38,703m by ascending and descending the La Croisette climb of the Salève mountain 57 times, climbing the equivalent of over four Mount Everests.

Nima started the challenge at midnight on Wednesday 2 March and finished on Sunday 6 March at 6pm, stopping only for minimal breaks in accordance with Everesting rules. Consequently, he rode for 113 hours and 54 minutes in total, covering a staggering 848km.

He becomes just the fourth person ever to complete a quadruple Everesting, with the Briton setting a new elevation record in the process. He set the world record in aid of Blood Cancer UK too, inspired by his friend and former colleague David Rogers, who has lived with Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia (CML) since 2013.

Nima said: "I’ve known David for many years now and our mutual love of cycling has seen us move from former colleagues to firm friends and I know, if things were different, he’d have achieved this record with me.

"During my ride, when things were tough, the thought of David facing his daily chemo kept me going, as well as the difference this fundraising will make to others battling with blood cancer.

"The last few days have been beyond anything I’ve ever experienced before – the cold especially. Mentally, the first day was tough as I was riding alone but so many cyclists have joined me on the final legs – the support has been incredible."

Located on the French/Swiss border, the La Croisette climb is 13km long with an average gradient of 6.7% and a maximum gradient of 15.4% for a short part of the ascent. Due to its brutal gradient and challenging, descent, no one had ever attempted Everesting Salève before Nina.

Andy van Bergen, the founder of the cycling challenge Everesting, expressed how impressed he is Nima kept focussed throughout his attempt on such a difficult climb.

Andy said: "What Nima has achieved here is nothing short of incredible. He’s only the fourth person to have ever completed a quadruple Everesting.

"What he’s put his body through is phenomenal but I know his determination to raise as much as possible for Blood Cancer UK would have kept him going."