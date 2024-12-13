Cancer My Arse! Meet the charity raising money from riding out the saddle

Campaigner and industry veteran Kev Griffiths, who has stage four cancer, is attempting to make fundraising fun

Bradley Wiggins with a Cancer My Arse hoodie, and Kev Griffiths with supporters
(Image credit: Cancer My Arse)
Adam Becket
By
published

"I thought it would cause some sort of intrigue," Kev Griffiths explains, talking about his charity venture Cancer My Arse. "My theory was that hopefully it'd be something more than just a standard bike ride, which anybody and everybody goes and does."

The industry veteran and member of two of Britain's most historic cycling families - the Swinnertons and the Griffiths - launched the charity this year after discovering that his cancer had returned, and that it is now terminal.

