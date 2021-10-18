Chris Froome reveals the race he'd like to win before retirement
The seven-time Grand Tour winner speaks about how tech and data help younger riders get to the top earlier and how it helps recovery
Chris Froome has revealed which race he would most like to win before retiring out of those he hasn't already got on his impressive list.
The Israel Start-Up Nation rider revealed that he would like to win a one-day event at least once in his career before he finishes racing, and has no intention of stopping any time soon.
But the race he chose is a surprising one, as the 36-year-old says he would most like to win the Clásica San Sebastián, which usually takes place just after the Tour de France.
>>> 11 WorldTour riders still yet to confirm a contract for 2022
Speaking in a YouTube video by Wiggle, Froome said when asked which race he would pick: "I would probably have to say a one-day Classic and one that comes to mind is probably Clásica San Sebastián.
"It's a hilly one-day Classic that comes one week after the Tour de France. I've never really shown much in one-day racing. But before my career is over, I'd love to be able to have a one-day result to my name and that's a race I think I could potentially make it happen."
In past seasons, that particular race in the Basque Country has seen the likes of Julian Alaphilippe, Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck - Quick-Step), Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers), among others, win over the years.
Froome also spoke about how data and technology has meant riders can turn pro and compete at the highest level far sooner than they could when he started racing.
Froome said that the 'new generation' of star riders in Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck - Quick-Step), and Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) have all benefitted from it.
"Youngsters coming into the sport really have sort of a structure that didn't really exist, necessarily beforehand [when I started]," Froome said.
"So I think that's really led to this new generation of younger riders we're seeing coming up through the ranks, they're turning professional at the age of 19, 20, 21, sometimes, and they're straight to the top.
"I mean, we see guys like Pogačar and Bernal, already winning the Tour de France at the age of 21, 22. I mean, if you had said that to me five years ago that a 21-year-old would have been winning the Tour de France, I would have said no way. It's not possible without that depth of racing and experience."
Froome added that the new technology has also meant recovery from serious crashes is made easier, so to speak, and that certain areas that would not have been noticed before can be rectified early on in rehabilitation.
He used the example of training his left leg, where he suffered a double fracture to his femur after crashing on a recon for the time trial at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné.
Froome said that his power meter could show the power going through both legs in real-time, which meant he could specifically train to level the strength in both again.
"There were periods of times or sessions where I go out there and actually make sure my injured leg is working harder than the noninjured leg and that was basically just to get the strength back to being on par," he said.
"And secondly, the best part of I'd say, a year and a half, two years get back to that level that I was at previously in terms of the leg symmetry."
Froome still says he believes he can get back to try and have a realistic stab at taking a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title despite the stellar young talent coming through and dominating the sport.
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
