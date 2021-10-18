Chris Froome reveals the race he'd like to win before retirement

Chris Froome has revealed which race he would most like to win before retiring out of those he hasn't already got on his impressive list.

The Israel Start-Up Nation rider revealed that he would like to win a one-day event at least once in his career before he finishes racing, and has no intention of stopping any time soon.

But the race he chose is a surprising one, as the 36-year-old says he would most like to win the Clásica San Sebastián, which usually takes place just after the Tour de France.

Speaking in a YouTube video by Wiggle, Froome said when asked which race he would pick: "I would probably have to say a one-day Classic and one that comes to mind is probably Clásica San Sebastián.

"It's a hilly one-day Classic that comes one week after the Tour de France. I've never really shown much in one-day racing. But before my career is over, I'd love to be able to have a one-day result to my name and that's a race I think I could potentially make it happen."

In past seasons, that particular race in the Basque Country has seen the likes of Julian Alaphilippe, Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck - Quick-Step), Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers), among others, win over the years.

Froome also spoke about how data and technology has meant riders can turn pro and compete at the highest level far sooner than they could when he started racing.

Froome said that the 'new generation' of star riders in Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck - Quick-Step), and Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) have all benefitted from it.

"Youngsters coming into the sport really have sort of a structure that didn't really exist, necessarily beforehand [when I started]," Froome said.

"So I think that's really led to this new generation of younger riders we're seeing coming up through the ranks, they're turning professional at the age of 19, 20, 21, sometimes, and they're straight to the top.

"I mean, we see guys like Pogačar and Bernal, already winning the Tour de France at the age of 21, 22. I mean, if you had said that to me five years ago that a 21-year-old would have been winning the Tour de France, I would have said no way. It's not possible without that depth of racing and experience."

Froome added that the new technology has also meant recovery from serious crashes is made easier, so to speak, and that certain areas that would not have been noticed before can be rectified early on in rehabilitation.

He used the example of training his left leg, where he suffered a double fracture to his femur after crashing on a recon for the time trial at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné.

Froome said that his power meter could show the power going through both legs in real-time, which meant he could specifically train to level the strength in both again.

"There were periods of times or sessions where I go out there and actually make sure my injured leg is working harder than the noninjured leg and that was basically just to get the strength back to being on par," he said.

"And secondly, the best part of I'd say, a year and a half, two years get back to that level that I was at previously in terms of the leg symmetry."

Froome still says he believes he can get back to try and have a realistic stab at taking a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title despite the stellar young talent coming through and dominating the sport.