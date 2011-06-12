Criterium du Dauphine 2011: Cycling Weekly’s coverage index

Welcome to Cycling Weekly’s coverage of the 2011 Critérium du Dauphiné from Sunday June 5 to Sunday June 12.
On this regularly updated page you will find links to all of our coverage of the 2011 Critérium du Dauphiné, including stage reports, photo galleries, latest news, TV guide, preview and more.
Take our Tour de France reader survey
Critérium du Dauphiné 2011: Video
Critérium du Dauphiné 2011 video highlights
Critérium du Dauphiné 2011: Stages, reports and photos
|Stage
|Date
|From
|To
|Length
|Report
|Photos
|Prologue
|Sunday, June 5
|Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne
|Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne
|5.4km ITT
|>>>>>
|>>>>>
|Stage 1
|Monday, June 6
|Albertville
|Saint-Pierre-de-Chartreuse
|144km
|>>>>>
|>>>>>
|Stage 2
|Tuesday, June 7
|Voiron
|Lyon
|179km
|>>>>>
|>>>>>
|Stage 3
|Wednesday, June 8
|Grenoble
|Grenoble
|42.5km ITT
|>>>>>
|>>>>>
|Stage 4
|Thursday, June 9
|La Motte-Servolex
|Mâcon
|173.5km
|>>>>>
|>>>>>
|Stage 5
|Friday, June 10
|Parc des Oiseaux – Villars-les-Dombes
|Les Gets
|210km
|>>>>>
|>>>>>
|Stage 6
|Saturday, June 11
|Les Gets
|Le Collet d’Allevard
|192.5km
|>>>>>
|>>>>>
|Stage 7
|Sunday, June 12
|Pontcharra
|La Toussuire
|117.5km
|>>>>>
|–
Critérium du Dauphiné 2011: Stage reports
Stage seven: Wiggins wins overall
Stage six: Rodriguez wins stage as Wiggins defends lead
Stage five: Wiggins stays in yellow after Kern takes stage
Stage four: Easy for Degenkolb as Wggins retains lead
Stage three: Wiggins moves into overall lead after time trial
Stage two: Degenkolb wins as Wiggins moves up
Stage one: Van Den Broeck wins stage as Vinokourov takes lead
Prologue: Boom wins as Wiggins comes third
Critérium du Dauphiné 2011: Photo galleries
Stage six photo gallery by Graham Watson
Stage five photo gallery by Graham Watson
Stage four photo gallery by Graham Watson
Stage three ITT photo gallery by Graham Watson
Stage two photo gallery by Graham Watson
Stage one photo gallery by Graham Watson
Prologue photo gallery by Graham Watson
Critérium du Dauphiné 2011: Related links
Critérium du Dauphiné 2011: The Big Preview – includes stage guide, TV guide, team list, previous winners and more