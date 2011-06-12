Criterium du Dauphine 2011: Cycling Weekly’s coverage index

Welcome to Cycling Weekly’s coverage of the 2011 Critérium du Dauphiné from Sunday June 5 to Sunday June 12.

On this regularly updated page you will find links to all of our coverage of the 2011 Critérium du Dauphiné, including stage reports, photo galleries, latest news, TV guide, preview and more.

Stage Date From To Length Report Photos Prologue Sunday, June 5 Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne 5.4km ITT >>>>> >>>>> Stage 1 Monday, June 6 Albertville Saint-Pierre-de-Chartreuse 144km >>>>> >>>>> Stage 2 Tuesday, June 7 Voiron Lyon 179km >>>>> >>>>> Stage 3 Wednesday, June 8 Grenoble Grenoble 42.5km ITT >>>>> >>>>> Stage 4 Thursday, June 9 La Motte-Servolex Mâcon 173.5km >>>>> >>>>> Stage 5 Friday, June 10 Parc des Oiseaux – Villars-les-Dombes Les Gets 210km >>>>> >>>>> Stage 6 Saturday, June 11 Les Gets Le Collet d’Allevard 192.5km >>>>> >>>>> Stage 7 Sunday, June 12 Pontcharra La Toussuire 117.5km >>>>> –

Stage seven: Wiggins wins overall

Stage six: Rodriguez wins stage as Wiggins defends lead

Stage five: Wiggins stays in yellow after Kern takes stage

Stage four: Easy for Degenkolb as Wggins retains lead

Stage three: Wiggins moves into overall lead after time trial

Stage two: Degenkolb wins as Wiggins moves up

Stage one: Van Den Broeck wins stage as Vinokourov takes lead

Prologue: Boom wins as Wiggins comes third

