CW5000 August 2021 challenges

We're always trying to think up new ideas for our monthly challenges. Riding further, climbing higher or going faster are obvious choices to push you a little harder, but the challenges that get the best response are the ones that inspire you to go and discover new routes.

So when one of our first finishers Giles Cudmore suggested a challenge that involved spotting points of interest on your rides, we knew he was on to a winner. Thanks to Giles for the month long challenge number one below.

Be sure to send photos of how you took on the two challenges to cycling@futurenet.com letting us know where you went and why so we can include your story in our monthly round up. Best of luck!

1. Play bike ride bingo

You've got the whole month to see how many of these landmarks or points of interest you can tick off while riding. Failure doesn't mean not finding them all, the task is to find as many as you can. Be sure to take a picture of each one and let us know where you went to find them. Can anyone tick them all off?

(Image credit: Future)

2. Gain 1,500ft of climbing in a two hour ride

Another climbing challenge, but rather than making you climb all month, this one is about packing the vertical gain in to a two hour ride. We'll accept virtual miles and ascent for this challenge.