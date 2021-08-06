CW5000 August 2021 challenges
How many things can you spot out on your rides this month?
We're always trying to think up new ideas for our monthly challenges. Riding further, climbing higher or going faster are obvious choices to push you a little harder, but the challenges that get the best response are the ones that inspire you to go and discover new routes.
So when one of our first finishers Giles Cudmore suggested a challenge that involved spotting points of interest on your rides, we knew he was on to a winner. Thanks to Giles for the month long challenge number one below.
Be sure to send photos of how you took on the two challenges to cycling@futurenet.com letting us know where you went and why so we can include your story in our monthly round up. Best of luck!
>>>>Sign up to the CW5000 and see how far you can ride
1. Play bike ride bingo
You've got the whole month to see how many of these landmarks or points of interest you can tick off while riding. Failure doesn't mean not finding them all, the task is to find as many as you can. Be sure to take a picture of each one and let us know where you went to find them. Can anyone tick them all off?
2. Gain 1,500ft of climbing in a two hour ride
Another climbing challenge, but rather than making you climb all month, this one is about packing the vertical gain in to a two hour ride. We'll accept virtual miles and ascent for this challenge.
-
-
Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald crush the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Madison to take gold
A huge performance by the Brits in a chaotic race, as the Madison returns to the Olympics
By Alex Ballinger •
-
WorldTour transfers 2022: All of the men's and women's new signings for the 2022 season
Who's in and who's out of the world's top teams
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
How high can you climb in a month? Your CW5000 July challenges
Another climbing challenge and a ride to the seaside. Two more challenges to motivate and help you toward the 5,000 mile target in 2021
By Simon Richardson •
-
Your CW5000 June challenges
Celebrating Cycling Weekly's 130 year anniversary with the biggest challenge of the year
By Simon Richardson •
-
'My first sportive didn't go to plan': Peter White's CW5000 May blog
'I also managed to knock 19 seconds off a personal best on a Strava segment'
By Cycling Weekly •
-
CW5000 February challenges
Two more challenges to help get you on your bike in February. Remember, by the end of this month, it'll basically be spring, so keep riding and stay safe.
By Simon Richardson •
-
CW5000 jerseys - No longer available
Order yours before February 15
By Simon Richardson •
-
Best routes from the CW5000 riders - Lanarkshire calling
We follow Dan Grime's 77.7m route north east out of Glasgow
By Simon Richardson •
-
How the CW5000 inspired riders through 2020
The challenge that kept you riding through a pandemic
By Simon Richardson •
-
CW5000: Third member of CW team hits 5,000
It's not just the editorial team at Cycling Weekly who love riding their bikes. The sales team are also out on their bikes, clocking up the miles. Earlier this month, Ben Day's total ticked over the 5,000 miles, and this after he lost his main focus for the year back in March.
By Simon Richardson •