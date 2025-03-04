Cycling UK grows female membership, who now make up a quarter

New sign-ups to British cycling charity have bee 1/3 women in the past year

A group of female cyclists
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

A quarter of Cycling UK's membership is now made up of women, the British cycling charity has revealed.

The organisation, which campaigns for active travel across the UK, as well as offering its members various benefits including insurance, is growing its current membership of 70,000. More than a third of joiners in the last year have been women; the news of growth comes while other membership organisations have struggled.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

