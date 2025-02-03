Cycling's governing body to ban carbon monoxide inhalation

The practice will be outlawed as of next week

Tour de France peloton 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall
By
published

The practice of inhaling carbon monoxide is set to be banned in professional cycling, anywhere outside of medical facilities, from next Monday, 10 February.

The ban was announced by cycling's world governing body – the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) – at the weekend and will be introduced to "protect the health of the riders", it says.

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

