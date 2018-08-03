Dame Sarah Storey claims gold in Para-cycling World Championships months after birth of second child

Dame Sarah Storey picked up a gold in the Para-Cycling World Championships, in GB 1-2 with Crystal Lane-Wright

Dame Sarah Storey has won the C5 time trial at the Para-cycling Road World Championships, with Great Britain’s Crystal Lane-Wright taking second for a GB 1-2.

Storey completed the course in Maniago, Italy, in 18:53:62, with Crystal Lane-Wright 36 seconds behind to claim silver.

World Championship success comes less than a year after the birth of Storey’s second child, Charlie – who was born in October, growing the family to four alongside five-year-old Louise and dad Barney Storey.

>>> Cycling during pregnancy: advice from Lizzie Deignan and Dame Sarah Storey

The result increases Storey’s World Championship golds to 30 – 13 on the road and 17 on the track.

Storey was not able to add to her count at the Para-cycling Track World Championships in Brazil, in March this year, due to the threat of yellow fever.

Whilst breastfeeding, she could not be vaccinated, and neither could son Charlie. Storey made the decision to miss the event, pooling her energy into the Road World Championships.

Storey commented at the time: “As Charlie is still only four and a half months and breastfed this means neither of us can be vaccinated and therefore I am not prepared to risk travelling as the infection results in a high percentage of fatalities.

“My focus will now turn to the UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in Italy in August and I’ll be working with my team Storey Racing to start my road programme earlier than expected.”

Katie Toft was also successful in Italy, taking gold in the C1 time trial. That makes Toft a double World Champion after her individual pursuit title in Brazil, and Craig Collis-McCann picked up silver in the T2 time trial with a time of 22:58.21, behind USA’s Ryan Boyle who claimed gold.