Do you race? If not, why not?

Please spare five minutes of your time to complete our racing survey

At Cycling Weekly we think domestic racing is one of the a cornerstones of the UK’s cycling scene. And with some notable races going under and others floating the prospect of dropping out of the British Cycling system, while some new ones thrive, it seems a good time to look into the health of our domestic racing scene.

So, we are asking our readers of their experience of racing, or lack of, for a special report on the British domestic racing scene in the next couple of months. If you can take the time to answer the questions below, it should only take five minutes, that would be great.